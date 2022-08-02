FRANKLYN “ABEL” CLEMENT, the suspect in Friday’s “love triangle” murders of Las Cuevas couple Hollis and Shireen Valdez, was found dead in a forested area off Rincon Road yesterday.
Police believe death was as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Residents said yesterday while they were not proud about the tragedy in their community, they felt comforted that the killer had been found following what they described as a “fearful” weekend.
Police said around 9 a.m. a group of hikers traversing the area stumbled on the body. The group called the police and officers from the Maracas Bay Police Station went to the scene.
Residents in the area who on Friday tried looking for Clement on their own quickly got wind that his body had been found and wanted to see for themselves.
They were initially denied by the police, which caused them to become upset and, a result, they staged a small protest until their request was granted.
Shireen’s cousin, Alana Castillo, explained what happened.
“Well, besides being saddened and moaning, it was fearful because even people who were willing to come and give the family some support were scared for their lives knowing that Abel was still on the run,” she said.
“No one knew his whereabouts and he was armed and dangerous so it was kinda scary,” she said.
She said hikers found the body but police who arrived on the scene initially tried to “keep it hush”.
“I believe they didn’t want residents to come and react because everyone was hurt about the murders on Friday because these two people were sweetbread in the village and they were lifeguards and they helped a lot of people and strangers,” she said.
She explained that several relatives of the murdered couple asked the police “just to see the body so the families would have closure, but the officers refused to and we hurting”.
Residents burn tyres
Reacting to the refusal, the residents gathered some old tyres, placed them neatly across Rincon Road, poured gasoline and struck a match.
“It was a mini-protest and nothing violent at all,” said Castillo.
In the end, the police allowed some of the residents to have a look to confirm their suspicions.
Asked how she felt knowing that the killer had been found dead, Castillo said matter of factly, “I don’t feel hurt or saddened, but I feel a relief knowing that they found his body. It does not matter how he died to me because he hurt us.”
Clement was a resident of the area all his life, residents confirmed.
Castillo also slammed Clement’s relatives for saying bad things, especially about her cousin Shireen.
She also had words for Clement: “You were a side-piece and he didn’t know to act his side role and he went beyond.”
She continued, “All that bad rumour about her, they need to stop because they know in their heart that half of the things they were saying were not true and not nice.”
How it happened
Last Friday morning the bodies of Hollis and Shireen Valdez were found at their home. Both had been shot and killed in what residents and relatives described as a love triangle gone sour.
The couple had been married eight years during which Shireen and the suspect had an on-going relationship.
Relatives said this year the married couple had been “on a break” for over a month-and-a-half during which Clement and Shireen had a relationship. When Hollis and Shireen got back together, however, Clement became upset.
Relative said last week Monday Clement physically threatened Shireen to leave her husband, which she refused. He then gave her four days to live and then took her life.