Streets of the Caribbean

POPULAR ATTRACTION: A patron takes a selfie in front of the facade of “Cuban Houses” as part of the “Streets of the Caribbean” inside the Grand Market at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Wednesday night. —Photo: NIGEL TELESFORD

After earning rave reviews and attracting record numbers of visitors to the Queen’s Park Savannah over the past week, the Carifesta XIV “Grand Market” will officially close its gates tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Conceptualised by artistic coordinator Jamie Thomas and constructed by local craftsmen and engineers, including Ben Gayah, of Creator Design, and Enaldo Bynoe and Max Munroe among others, the Grand Market, with its picturesque “Streets of the Caribbean” murals and facades, has served as the main attraction of the 14th Caribbean Festival of The Arts.

