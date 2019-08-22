After earning rave reviews and attracting record numbers of visitors to the Queen’s Park Savannah over the past week, the Carifesta XIV “Grand Market” will officially close its gates tomorrow at 6 p.m.
Conceptualised by artistic coordinator Jamie Thomas and constructed by local craftsmen and engineers, including Ben Gayah, of Creator Design, and Enaldo Bynoe and Max Munroe among others, the Grand Market, with its picturesque “Streets of the Caribbean” murals and facades, has served as the main attraction of the 14th Caribbean Festival of The Arts.