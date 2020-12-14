DESPITE attempts by Labour Warriors and the Concerned Public Officers (CPO) to stop the Public Services Association (PSA) elections in the High Court on Sunday night the elections went ahead yesterday, but not without claims of irregularities.
Results were not available at press time last night and were expected to be available close to midnight.
A total of six teams contested the election, which included Watson Duke (Game Changers), Curtis Cuffie (Concerned Public Officers), Ian Murray (Labour Warriors), Oral Saunders (United Public Officers), Nixon Callender (Team Sentinel) and Gregory Cova (Premium Value.)
The polling stations at various public service headquarters opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 4.30 p.m. Counting of the ballots began at 6.30 p.m. at Kings Court on Frederick Street, Port Spain.
The day did not go without hiccups as CPO leader Curtis Cuffie, who was contesting the post of president, said he received complaints from 50 people about not being able to vote at polling stations.
“When I visited St Ann’s Hospital and Port of Span General Hospital, there were no polling stations, only to later learn that maxi-taxis had pulled up at those venues to function as polling stations,” he said.
Cuffie said neither maxi-taxi had a list of members eligible to vote at that location.
“This was the same reason why the Concerned Public Officers tried to get an injunction to stop the elections because too many irregularities were popping up, but the judge decided for the elections to still continue. Imagine persons in Rio Claro and Mayaro saw no polling stations when they arrived to cast their vote, but was instead told to go to Princes Town to vote,” Cuffie said.
Labour Warriors Leader Ian Murray lamented that there were many discrepancies at various polling stations, adding that he received reports from members not being allowed to vote.
“A head nurse who has been a member of the PSA for the past 30 years was told she was not on the list and she would not be allowed to vote. Persons who were paying their union dues were also not allowed to vote,” he said.
Murray said now other teams would understand why his team along with the CPO tried to go before the courts to have the elections stopped as there were too many hindrances, which did not allow a free and fair process.
Duke concedes challenges
Incumbent president Watson Duke said he was elated that efforts by two other teams to stop the elections were unsuccessful and the 12,643 public servants could have voted.
While Duke acknowledged there were some challenges with some persons not being allowed to vote, he said people should have been more diligent in ensuring their names were on the voters’ list before the day of elections.
He also said when he gets back into office his first mission is to create an App so the PSA can keep a better record with members paying their dues and workers would also be able to pay online, instead of coming to the office.
Another issue Duke spoke about was settling outstanding salary negotiations and he also promised that by June 2021, they will receive what is owed to them.
“The Government has made life hard so now is time for them to ease the squeeze on public servants pockets,” Duke said.