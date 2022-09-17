AN INNOVATOR, influencer, icon, trailblazer, mentor and great family man were just some of the glowing tributes for veteran Carnival band leader Lionel Jagessar Snr at his funeral service yesterday, at Gransaul Street, San Fernando.
Jagessar, who passed away last Saturday, was given a street procession of moko jumbies, blue devils, fancy Indians, Dame Lorraine and other traditional Carnival characters, from JE Guide Funeral Home on Coffee Street to his Gransaul Street home.
In an emotional eulogy splintered with tears, daughter Nicole David said her father was a son, brother, uncle, devoted husband and superhero dad.
“Whether you knew Dad for a minute or for a year, you knew you were in the midst of genius. You knew that whatever Dad did, he did with great love. You knew, we knew and the whole world knew Dad was, is and will always be unparalleled,” David said.
She added: “Dad lived life on his own terms. He managed to do on this earth what some of us only dream of. He was an amazing person. He brought a unique and colourful perspective to life…a storyteller. He would sit and he would share with you all stories of life.
“When Dad shared a story with you he shared a vision, whether it was Larry or Junior or Mummy… He was there, present, sharing his experience with you, making you believe that you can do anything you put your hands to. He was an inspiration to us, all of us, not just through mas but as a human being.”
She noted regardless of people’s faith, everyone will have to give account to God for the talents he blessed them with in terms of what they did with it, how did they help and what difference they made.
“When Dad meets God and he has to answer that question, there will be no concerns with how he lived.”
She shared there were other sides to Jagessar.
“Most of you here knew him from mas, and some from childhood, but he was so much more. He had a life even before that. He used to be an oil rigger, he was the captain of a ship, he used to play pool and could beat anybody with his eyes closed,” David said.
She noted that he was a joyful person, personified by the lyrics of Stalin’s “Black Man feeling to party”, “leave we worries by the doorstep, tonight we have no time. We go deal with that tomorrow, tonight we going out and lime…”
Sharing that there was also a mischievous side to Jagessar, David said one time at a club her father used to recreate at, he painted the face and put feathers in the hair of a guy named Panther who drank and fell asleep, and placed a mirror in front of Panther before waking him up.
“Panther took one look at the mirror and ran out the bar not knowing Dad had painted up his face and it was him in the mirror.”
David also told of her father’s undying love for his family and those close to him.
“He loved us...we knew it. He uplifted us, he inspired us. Whether a child by blood or those that he met and adopted as children, he was an amazing father and father figure.
“Dad loved his Rosie (wife). She would make something nice and he would say that’s the damn thing self, while licking his fingers. They built such a life together. They shared expressions of love made visible by their actions,” she added.
“Dad loved being a Trini. Even more, he loved being a San Fernandian. I remember the first time I saw the Lion King, I said but wait, my Dad could make all of this. I wished that maybe he lived in New York and he could make stuff for Broadway and the movies. But then he wouldn’t be a Trinidadian. And he wouldn’t have been San Fernando’s heartbeat, which he will always be,” David said as the tears welled up in her eyes.
David, who was joined by her brothers Larry and Lionel Jr, and sister Lisa, said: “Dad, we’re going to miss you. We will miss you dad. I will miss your voice.”
She added: “We stand here as four but with one voice, one heart and one sentiment. We stand here with you bolstered only with our mother’s unyielding strength and courage to say, Dad, we love and adore you.
“I would not say that we lost a great man. We lost his presence but he will always be with us. His spirit will always be at Skinner Park, on the road, in the yard. He will always be with all of you. And all of you are here because at some point in your life he shared an expression of love with you and you will always remember that.
“Dad personified class and he was regal in his coming and in his going. So as we say goodbye to this extraordinary soul, let your takeaway from this be that you yourself, if you have not found it yet, that you find your joy. You find your passion. You live, you leave a mark on this world. You try your best the way that dad did.
“I ask you now all to stand on your feet. Shout, chant, sing his name, cry, sing to the heavens to open up their doors and create a ceremonial dance because the king is on his way. The king is on his way. The king is on his way,” David said.