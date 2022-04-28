Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has assured that the subvention cheques for the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and MIC Institute of Technology for the payment of staff have been issued.
The minister was responding to questions based on two internal memos which similarly spoke of the late payment of salaries for the month of April, sent out by both institutions.
An internal memo from UTT’s assistant vice-president-Human Resource and Administration, Jonathan Cumberbatch, dated April 25, 2022 titled: “Late Payment of Salaries” stated that the university as at that date “had received no communication from the Ministry of Finance regarding the delivery of its assigned monthly recurrent subvention which satisfies the payment of all salaries and allowances”. In the memo, Cumberbatch apologised for the delay and stated that once the cheque is received, payments would be remitted to all identified individual accounts.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday the Minister of Education was responsible for providing the monthly subvention, not the Ministry of Finance.
Gadsby-Dolly said UTT’s advice to her on Tuesday was that it had received the cheque from the Ministry of Education for April and that salaries were in the process of being paid.
Gadsby-Dolly also addressed the issue of an internal memo signed by MIC chief executive officer Anil Ramnarine which stated that the board of directors and management had been “forced to defer the payment of April 2022 emoluments. This has become necessary due to the untimely release of funding by the line ministry, Ministry of Education. In the circumstances we are kindly requesting your support and understanding during this unfortunate time. We anticipate (sic) to have the necessary funding for the disbursement of employee emoluments by the end of the month of April 2022”.
The memo noted that the MIC had been plagued with a series of budgetary cuts over the past four years which had affected its operations negatively.
With respect to the Memo from MIC, Gadsby-Dolly said that institution had received its subvention.
“They (UTT and MIC) both received their subventions. They both got their cheques yesterday (Tuesday) so they have been processing them,” she said. She pointed out that the cheques were received on April 26, and that the two agencies had begun to pay some salaries on April 27 (yesterday). “I don’t know if they sent out the letters thinking that the salaries would be late and whether it is a case of salaries being one day late or two days late. But what I know is that both UTT and MIC received their cheques from the Ministry on the 26th and based on the information coming to me from the chairman of the board, Prof Clement Imbert, both institutions have begun to make their payments to their workers as of yesterday (Tuesday),” she said.