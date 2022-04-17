Late start for Tobago schools

While schools in Trinidad are set to reopen on Tuesday, schools in Tobago will reopen one day later as preparations are still being made.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett said on Thursday there were some challenges in getting school furniture to the island.

However, she said 85 per cent of the furniture procured had arrived and the remaining furniture is expected to be ready on Wednesday.

“We worked really assiduously in getting that furniture on the island with all the challenges we’ve had,” she said.

“We had procurement coming from the ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) all the way up to secondary schools. And we can rest assured that this furniture is going to be here for Wednesday. The only challenges we have right now is the distribution into the schools.”

Hackett said the division would be working throughout the Easter weekend to ensure that the furniture is delivered to the schools.

She added that schools have been properly equipped in keeping with Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of both staff and pupils.

She noted that there has been concern about younger pupils in the ECCE system being able to keep their masks on and follow the protocols.

She said schools have been equipped with masks, thermometers and soap dispensers and teachers will be monitoring the pupils to ensure they observe the protocols.

Hackett also announced that the uniform requirement for schools will be relaxed as it is the last term of the academic year and parents would not want to purchase new uniforms for one term. She said those who have uniforms can wear them or their physical education uniforms, while schools will give guidelines on how those who do not have uniforms should be dressed.

Hackett said the school feeding programme would not be available until the second week of school but arrangements will be made for those in need once they inform their school principals.

Additionally, she announced that the Division will be taking a more active role in the provision of school transportation.

“The Division of Education, Research and Technology is going to be responsible for the recruitment and payment of our maxi-taxi drivers, while the PTSC (Public Transport Service Corporation) is going to be responsible for monitoring the maxi-taxi transportation system across the island and I think that’s a step in the right direction. Most of the issues would now be alleviated because now we have a hands-on approach as to how we manage that transportation system,” she said.

