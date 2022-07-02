LATT clears Renuka

There was no attempt by Government Minister Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal to influence the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the exercise of his powers to determine whether criminal proceedings in the Piarco matter should continue.
This is the opinion of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) headed by senior counsel Sophia Chote.
Sagramsingh-Sooklal, Minister in the Office of the Attorney General, held a news conference on Wednesday at the ministry’s office to speak about the recent Privy Council ruling into the Piarco 1 Airport criminal proceedings.
The minister read from legal advice from attorney Kerwyn Garcia, indicating that the matter could still be heard.
She read: “The first observation I make about the judicial committee ruling is what it quashes is the Piarco I committal decision of January 7, 2008. It does not quash the charges themselves against the accused in that enquiry.”
Opposition MP Dinesh Rambally had immediately issued a release, saying there was a blatant attempt to “pervert the course of justice” by the use of the Attorney General’s office by Sagramsingh-Sooklal to provide “unsolicited opinion” as to whether or not any prosecution into the Piarco airport matters should continue.
In a release on Thursday night, LATT stated it was contacted by a member of the media for a comment on the question of whether the news conference held by Sagramsingh-Sooklal may be seen as an attempt to influence the DPP in the exercise of his powers to determine whether the criminal proceedings in what is referred to as Piarco No 1 should be continued or discontinued.
“The Council has had the opportunity of viewing a recording of the press conference given by Minister Sagramsingh-Sooklal. We have not been able to detect any effort on her part to suggest what course of action the DPP should take in relation to Piarco 1, far less any attempt to put undue pressure on him to make a decision one way or the other,” stated the LATT.
Deliberation and
Independence
LATT also noted a news release by the DPP setting out the factors he will take into account in deciding his next step.
“We expect that he will make his decision in accordance with his accustomed deliberation and independence,” stated LATT.
The legal body pointed out that the DPP holds an office which is established by the Constitution and he “is empowered to commence criminal proceedings, and he is empowered to discontinue criminal proceedings which have already been commenced. In making his decision one way or the other, he is expected to take into account a number of factors which bear upon the principles of fairness and the public interest.
“He is expected to make his decisions independently, and to that end, he is assured financial security and security of tenure under the Constitution. He is expected not to succumb to pressure of any sort from any quarter, and it would be wrong for anyone to seek to exert undue pressure on him in order to influence any decision he might make.”
The LATT stated this does not mean that there is any prohibition against anyone, including from the office of the Attorney General, expressing a view as to how the DPP should exercise his powers in any particular case.
LATT stated, “The DPP has a constitutional function to perform and must have the character and fortitude to perform that function independently and fairly. The DPP cannot be expected to be oblivious to or insulated from the views of others. But he must do his duty, regardless of those views.”
Is this the same LATT?
Rambally issued a release yesterday taking issue with the LATT statement.
He noted that LATT has not pronounced on Attorney General Reginald Armour’s disqualification from the Piarco matter before the Miami court due to conflict of interest having previously represented Brian Kuei Tung in the criminal proceedings of the matter in Trinidad.
“Is this the same LATT, which observed a vow of silence but only after being publicly requested by the Opposition to fulfil its mandate under the Legal Profession Act, that its president’s only comment on the entire matter was that she was ‘a little disappointed that politicians seem to be making it a habit of targeting LATT’.
“Is this the same LATT which remained absolutely quiet despite headlines like ‘Miami Court Disqualifies Armour, Integrity in public life or truth matters (editorial), AG remains silent amidst criticism over Piarco airport corruption case, Armour’s massive mess’ (editorial) being published in daily newspapers with supporting details?” asked Rambally.
He asked further whether this is the same LATT which received a letter dated June 15, 2022 from at least 40 of its members requesting a special general meeting to discuss issues surrounding Armour as Attorney General “but more than two weeks later, its members are still waiting on a date as to when the special general meeting will be held?
“Is this the same LATT which was able to review a clip of Minister Sagramsingh-Sooklal’s briefing and issue a statement within one day when it has failed in over a three-week period to take pertinent steps in relation to the plainly legitimate concerns surrounding the Attorney General being disqualified from representing our country by a Miami court?” he asked.
Rambally stated that it would be remiss of him if he did not pause to point out that LATT has been “lethargic” in pursuing its mandate pursuant to section 5 of the Legal Profession Act Chapter 90:03.
“Furthermore, LATT has erred in law and/or in fact in so far as its review of Minister Sagramsingh-Sooklal’s briefing is concerned. LATT’s decision is perverse. No reasonable and responsible group of persons, properly directing themselves would have arrived at the findings which LATT did,” he stated.
Rambally stated that it seems to have escaped the LATT that by virtue of the ministerial position which Minister Sagramsingh-Sooklal holds, it can be easily assumed that her comments carry with them the authority and implied approval of the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs.
“I will not recite the matters which I have heretofore stated in my press release of 29th June, 2022. Instead I would simply refer to one of Lord Bingham’s principles of the Rule of Law: Ministers and public officers at all levels must exercise the powers conferred on them in good faith, fairly, for the purpose for which the powers were conferred, without exceeding the limits of such powers and not unreasonably. Ultimately, it is our democratic system which will be irreparably damaged as a result of any erosion of trust and confidence in the administration of justice,” he said.