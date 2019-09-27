THE Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) will next week petition the High Court for a judicial review of the decision by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to not act against Chief Justice Ivor Archie on misconduct allegations.
Contacted for comment yesterday following the LATT’s special general meeting, president Douglas Mendes SC said: “The membership voted with 163 saying yes for the judicial review, 255 turned out for yesterday’s meeting. We will be approaching the court within the week.”