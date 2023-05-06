LATT: Minister must apologise

THE Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) has added its voice to the chorus of criticism against a statement by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds on Monday that criminal elements had friends in high places, including the Judiciary.
The LATT yesterday issued a media release calling for the minister “with due dispatch” to withdraw the offending statement and issue “an accompanying apology”.
At the time he made the statement, Hinds was speaking during a live broadcast on State-owned TTT in relation to the April 25 judgment of Justice Devindra Rampersad, who ruled in favour of firearms dealer Brent Thomas.
The judge had found that Thomas was unlawfully abducted from Barbados last October by officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), with the aid of police in Barbados, and brought back to this country.
He was later charged with being in possession of firearms and explosives for which he had the requisite licences.
Given his ruling, the criminal charges against Thomas have all been permanently stayed.
“The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) joins with other members of civil society in expressing its deep concerns over the matters which were brought to light in the recent judgment of the High Court in the Brent Thomas case.
“The Court found, and the State appears not to have disputed, that Mr Thomas, who is not accused of committing any offence in Barbados, was arrested by members of the Barbados Police Service at a time when he had lawfully entered that country and was then delivered up to members of the Trinidad and Tobago police force at the Grantley Adams International Airport.
“On any account, this constitutes the unlawful abduction of a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago from a friendly neighbouring state in violation of the extradition laws of that country,” the LATT said.
It said the State even admitted in court that the acts of the officers were unlawful.
LATT: Grossly unfair and reckless
The LATT also commended the decision by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) to launch an investigation into the incident and the circumstances under which Thomas was “abducted”.
It said however, given the indication by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that the State would have been appealing the ruling yesterday, it was refraining from making any further comment on the issue.
“We however consider it imperative that we join with others in condemning the recent statement by the Minister of National Security issued in relation to the High Court judgment. It was while discussing the role of the police and the decision of the Court in the Brent Thomas case, the Honourable Minister blurted out that the criminal elements have friends in the judiciary.
“It would have been impossible for the listening public to exclude the possibility that the Minister was suggesting that the learned judge in the Brent Thomas case was somehow doing the bidding of the criminal element,” LATT said.
Apart from Hinds’ comment being “grossly unfair and reckless”, the LATT said such statements had the potential of undermining confidence in the Judiciary “to the benefit of no one”.
“We have noted the Minister’s subsequent public statement that he appreciates and greatly values the independence of the Judiciary as well as the need to preserve trust and public confidence in it. We also note the Honourable Attorney General’s expressed confidence that the Minister intended no attack on the judiciary,” LATT said.
“While welcome, we do not think that this goes far enough. Nothing less than an outright withdrawal of the offending statement and an accompanying apology will do. The Law Association calls upon the Honourable Minister to do so with due dispatch.”