LATT to Rowley: Withdraw misleading statements

THE Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) has registered its “disappointment” in recent “misleading” statements made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley regarding alleged impropriety by the law body and called on him to withdraw them.
On Saturday during a news conference, Rowley lashed out at the LATT over its plan to hold a special general meeting to debate a motion of no confidence in Attorney General Reginald Armour SC.
That meeting is set to take place on July 15.
Rowley said he would instead like a motion of no confidence against the LATT.
Last month, a group of 40 attorneys signed a document asking the LATT to convene a special general meeting to debate the motion and to call on the AG to resign.
The group, led by attorney Kiel Taklalsingh, made the request on the basis of Armour’s potential breach of the legal code of ethics in a Miami case involving persons charged in the Piarco airport corruption matter.
In a news release issued yesterday evening, the LATT pointed out that its members were fully entitled to engage the process and to ventilate matters which members view as falling within the mandate of the Legal Profession Act.
“The Law Association sought to gather relevant documentation on the matter and have invited the Attorney General to respond to matters raised by members of the Law Association if he wishes to do so. The Law Association will proceed with appropriate deliberation observing the principles of fairness and natural justice,” the media release stated.
No reply from PM
At the conference on Saturday, the Prime Minister also made reference to a vote of no-confidence by the LATT against Chief Justice Ivor Archie in 2019 and the call for an investigation under section 137 of the Constitution.
Archie allegedly had communications with the Prime Minister seeking to obtain HDC housing for people known to him. The Prime Minister had refused to initiate the impeachment proceedings.
“While the Law Association does not wish to rehash matters which are now several years old, it is important to briefly refer to some of the events pertinent to the matter involving the Honourable Chief Justice, which the Prime Minister raised in his press conference.
“One of the allegations made at the time related to alleged communications passing between the Chief Justice and the Prime Minister. As part of the enquiry which the Law Association decided to conduct, in respect of this matter, and in pursuing its statutory mandate, which was endorsed by the Privy Council, the then president of the Law Association wrote to the Prime Minister enquiring whether there had been such communications.
“We received no response. By letter of 22nd July 2019, the Prime Minister advised of his decision not to impeach the Chief Justice, and only then said that he had ‘not received from the Chief Justice nor have I sent any WhatsApp messages to him… nor indeed have I had any communication with the Chief Justice regarding the allegations,” the release stated.
No attempt to entrap PM
LATT went on to point out that the contents of the Prime Minister’s letter back then in response to the request to set up a tribunal to investigate the Chief Justice “must be revisited to point out that the Law Association had written to him, because the Law Association held the view that if there had been such communications, the Prime Minister would have had to reveal them and take them into account, when considering whether or not to impeach the Chief Justice”.
“The Law Association’s enquiry was neither surreptitious nor an attempt to entrap the Prime Minister as alleged or at all. These were questions the Law Association was required to ask the Prime Minister as part of our enquiry. It is indeed regrettable that comments on the matter have been expressed in a way which suggests that the Law Association acted improperly in discharging its legitimate functions,” the release stated.
It went on to add that with respect to the disagreement of the Prime Minister over the holding of the special general meeting, it wished to advise him that under Clause 23 of the First Schedule to the Legal Profession Act, its members were obligated to call such a meeting once the LATT receive a requisition from at least 25 members requesting that it take place.