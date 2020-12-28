THE Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) and National Security Minister Stuart Young were at loggerheads with each other yesterday over statements made by Young on Christmas Day.
These statements by the Minister have been interpreted to mean some members of the legal fraternity may be involved in the trafficking of Venezuelan nationals into this country.
Both the LATT and the minister yesterday issued media releases on the issue.
In his address to members of the Police Service and Defence Force at the Inter-Agency headquarters in Aranjuez last Friday, the minister said he was perplexed as to how some attorneys had so much intimate details regarding the whereabouts of vessels transporting Venezuelan migrants into Trinidad and Tobago.
“I have been shocked in the past month at some of the behaviour I have seen, of persons telling a court they know where a boat is when we, the authorities, don’t even know where this boat is.
“How is it someone sitting in a courtroom can have an idea as to how many people are out there off our coast, not even in our territorial waters, how many boats they are in, how many men, children and babies? I am asking you as the people charged with the responsibility of upholding the law, investigating criminal activity and charging people for criminal activity, to think about that,” he told the officers.
In an interview with reporters following his address, Young said he was of the view that some type of investigation should be launched to determine how exactly some attorneys had so much knowledge of these Venezuelan nationals.
Public interest
In a media release issued yesterday, the LATT condemned the Minister’s statements, saying he was attacking lawyers for simply doing their jobs.
The release stated that the attorneys could have simply come about the information via family or friends of the attorney’s clients.
“It goes without saying that if that alone was evidence of aiding and abetting the commission of a crime, the particular lawyer concerned should have already been charged. But it is plain that the statement referred to by the minister is knowledge that the lawyer could easily have come by from the family or friends of the lawyer’s clients or from the public domain without any involvement in human trafficking,” the release stated.
It went on to also speak out against statements made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley associated with the issue of the State having to pay legal costs in defending claims brought by attorneys representing the migrants.
Rowley had informed the public that whereas when the State wins a case in court it does not recover its legal costs against the unsuccessful litigant but when the State loses and is ordered to pay costs, he said, “it is a bonanza for the lawyers who troll with the other bottom feeders there”.
“Presumably, the Honourable Prime Minister would not characterise as ‘bottom feeders’ the lawyers in his Cabinet, or those who represent him in court, or from whom he takes advice or with whom he otherwise associates.
“The Law Association takes the view that lawyers pursuing their clients’ interests and who pursue costs against the State where the State is adjudged by a court of law to have violated the law, are not only carrying out their bounden duty as attorneys at law and fulfilling the highest traditions of the profession, but are acting in the public’s interest in upholding the rule of law and ensuring state accountability.”
Cumulative attacks
The LATT stated that while it accepted that the Government, like any other citizen, was free to criticise members of the legal profession where there is cause so to do, the danger is that the cumulative attacks by the Government on lawyers representing vulnerable migrants and asylum seekers may put those lawyers at risk of defamatory or even physical retaliation by members of the public.
“We urge the Government to exercise restraint. As the Law Association has had cause to say on many prior occasions, if an attorney has violated the law, we encourage the relevant state authority to take immediate and decisive action. “Unsubstantiated accusations of criminal activities and blanket character assassination by the holders of high office are not only unfair to the countless lawyers honestly and courageously carrying out their duties, but contributes to the de-legitimisation of a profession without which access to justice and the rule of law simply cannot survive,” the release stated.
Young: Lawyers not above the law
Not long after that release was issued, Young issued a statement of his own in which he said attorneys were not above question or the laws of the land. The minister said it was legitimate for anyone to question how certain attorneys could have access to information regarding illegal Venezuelan migrants and their precise location outside of this country’s waters without physically meeting with them to get instructions.
“The question arises: how are they getting instructions, and from whom? These illegal migrants to whom the Law Association refers would have broken laws in both Venezuela and in Trinidad and Tobago when entering our country, as both borders are closed and they have not been granted permission to enter Trinidad and Tobago. It is a criminal offence to enter our borders without the requisite authorisation.
“The question must be asked and should be answered: how are these lawyers communicating with persons illegally entering our country and is there facilitation of human smuggling and possibly human trafficking taking place?” the minister asked.
He went on to say for the LATT to simply state “as it often does, ‘let law enforcement look into the matter if laws are being broken’, does not prevent anyone from asking whether lawyers are aiding and abetting in criminal acts”.
Young said he was renewing his question since he witnessed first-hand what was being said by a particular lawyer during a virtual court hearing on November 22 after 25 Venezuelan nationals were placed on pirogues and escorted out of Trinidad and Tobago waters by the Coast Guard.
“How did that lawyer know exactly where the illegal migrants were? And how was she able to say categorically that they were not in Trinidad and Tobago waters?
“And, I ask further: if someone had knowledge that persons were illegally attempting to enter our borders and they were facilitating this breach of our laws, isn’t that aiding and abetting human smuggling?
“I view these matters as very serious and as legitimate questions to be asked and I repeat that in my view, no one, not even the members of the Law Association are above the law,” stated the minister.