LAVENTILLE, HERE I COME

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke has vowed to step into the shoes of the people of People’s National Movement (PNM) strongholds Laventille and Beetham and other “depressed” areas to live amongst them to bring hope and change.
He further promised to give at least 1,000 loaves of bread to the people in need in these areas through a “loaves of love” initiative.
Speaking at the official launch of the PDP at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Port of Spain, yesterday, Duke said he also plans to write to acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob seeking permission to march against the hike in gas prices.
He came on stage yesterday declaring, “I am Spartan”, holding a spear and declaring that he will lead an army of change in T&T and get rid of the classicism and divisive politics of the PNM and United National Congress (UNC).
Duke, who has a track record of taking dramatic action to highlight issues, engaged in a “swim protest” in 2017 where he, together with PDP members Farley Augustine and Faith B. Yisrael, swam parts of the voyage from Tobago to Toco in protest of the lack of a reliable seabridge service between the two islands.
‘Spartans nah fear that!’
In delivering the feature address at the launch yesterday, which was attended by scores decked in PDP T-shirts, Duke said people empowerment comes from walking in their shoes.
“I want to know how it feels like to be in Laventille. I want to know how it feels like to be in Beetham…I want to know about the gang warfare, I want to live it, Spartans nah fear that!” he said.
“We moving in and we ain’t going to rent no place, you know. We going and live by somebody. What them eat, we eating, what them sit down on, we sit down on too. What them bathing with, I bathing with, because unless you have walked in these people shoes you can’t represent them,” he added.
“We have to empower people by going and live among them. This is the greatest form of empowerment where you take up residence among the people who have nothing; they begin to communicate with you,” he said.
Duke said only when he moves in and lives among the people he will understand their plight of hearing gunshots at night and having to go to the standpipe for water.
He said it is time for change as he noted young qualified people in these areas are jobless because they are discriminated against for the place they live. He said he is not going there to sit and watch but to bring positive change by repairing houses and converting latrines to toilets.
Duke said his future plan is to create a “mixed community” and rebuild the houses in depressed areas into beautiful edifices, “something that will make yuh push up your chest like a yard fowl and walk when yuh going home”.
“I long to see places like Beetham where every house has a pool..places in Laventille they must have a nice veranda,” he said.
He said creating this change will help fix the crime problem.
Challenging the “rough areas” of Beetham, Morvant, Mon Repos, Rich Plain, La Horquetta to create beauty in their areas, he said, “We need to move into those areas and first of all give the people hope and let them know you can make it as I can make it and I intend to go to all of those areas and live”.
He said the PDP will not only give bread but also encourage people in these areas to bake the bread so the money stays within the community.
Duke also appealed to the rich people in Trinidad to give money to the PDP to help those in need. “We are calling upon the rich part of Trinidad…those persons who have ‘rel’ money and don’t know what to do with it, give the PDP something, those who have given already, keep giving because we are on the path to build a better Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Duke said this will ensure that no child and no family will be left behind.
Gas march
Duke said he intends to write to the acting Police Commissioner for permission to march against gas prices.
He urged people to come out with their pans, pots and spoons and beat it to “push back” against the move by the Government “to drive people into poverty”.
Duke said the people must demand this gas hike be rescinded, adding this has come when the people are suffering from joblessness and social pressures.
He also spoke about the PDP’s aim to empower the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) so that the Tobago Chief Secretary has equivalent power to that of the Prime Minister and also to decentralise power into the local government regional corporations in Trinidad where these corporations will have the power to look after health centres, schools and infrastructure in the communities.
Duke took a jab at Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, noting that they are both in their 70s. Rowley is 72 and Persad-Bissessar is 70.
“Both Kamla and Rowley, they are in their 70s…they supposed to be home with grandchildren or great-grand changing diapers, smelling Amex powder, they supposed to be doing that, making some Nestum for the child…not trying to govern a country because if at 79 you have not got it right, then when the hell you get it right?” he said.
At the launch, social media activist Sharon Suzette Louwe delivered a video presentation in which she announced that she has accepted Duke’s invitation to her to become a PDP deputy political leader. Farley is a deputy political leader.
Louwe said she was unable to attend as she is on vacation with her family but readily embraces the PDP to bring valuable change to T&T.