Law Association waits for ‘all the facts’

BEFORE the Council of the Law Association makes any statement on the controversy surrounding Attorney General Reginald Armour SC and his “dismissal” by a Miami-Dade judge in the Piarco International Airport corruption case, it first has to ascertain all the facts.
The decision was made yesterday afternoon by the Council during its monthly statutory meeting.
In a media release issued shortly after the meeting, the Council said it had taken note of requests from various media outlets for its response in relation to allegations that Armour had understated his role in the matter at the preliminary enquiry stage.
“The Council considers it an important issue warranting comment in accordance with its statutory duties in the Legal Profession Act Chapter 90:03, but, in order to provide informed comment, the Council is actively seeking to verify the facts.
“We are requesting certified copies of the Court proceedings, including the affidavit and transcripts, which we will then review,” the release stated.
It went on to add the Council will also consider Armour’s recent media statements and if it becomes necessary, his comments before the publication of the statement.
In addition, the release stated the Council intends to review any appeal filed against the order of Miami judge Reemberto Diaz to determine whether any matters on appeal are relevant to the issues on which it proposes to offer a statement.
Also, the Council said it wished to advise that, contrary to media statements, it has not received any requisition for a special general meeting in accordance with Rule 23 of the First Schedule to Part A of the Legal Profession Act Chapter 90:03.