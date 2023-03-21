“IF there is any role the Law Association (LATT) can play in resolving the issue of staff shortage in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) then it will certainly do so. “The current situation at the office is an unfortunate one and has to be ironed out constructively.”
So said newly-elected LATT president Lynette Seebaran-Suite, SC, yesterday. She was elected unopposed on Friday and replaces former president Sophia Chote, SC.
“Matters such as these should be sorted out constructively and if the Law Association can play any role, I for one would be encouraging my council to move in the direction of trying to find a way to play a constructive part (in its resolution),” she told the Express during a phone interview.
Seebaran-Suite said such a shortage had a negative effect in terms of the readiness of State attorneys to prosecute matters on the criminal side of the court. “The other unfortunate aspect of that situation is the butting of heads, if I can put it that way, in the public domain of three very high offices, the Attorney General’s Office, the DPP and the Chief Justice.
“I would say the constructive way forward would be for a plan of action to be put in train for the short and medium and the long term to not only address the apparent shortage of staff but any other shortfall in the management or the structure of the DPP’s department.
“So the Association is very much in favour of these issues being worked out constructively and will take any role that it can take in that exercise of heads being put together to work out the issues that have arisen,” she said. She suggested that “serious, constructive and sustained working sessions” take place between the various stakeholders with the objective being to identify and iron out any issues or obstacles in terms of staff shortage.
About her election as president of the LATT, Seebaran-Suite said she considered it an honour and privilege as it is the highest form of service an attorney can give to the profession. She pointed out, however, that the new council has not yet been fully constituted.
“So that is an honour and a serious responsibility which I am embracing and I hope to do my best for the association in terms of advancing its overall mission during the period of my term,” she said.
Seebaran-Suite said she intended to continue all the good work and initiatives that had been set in place at the association over the past years and would also add her own initiatives for the betterment of the profession.
“So I consider it an honour. It is an important function and a time-consuming function but it is one that I intend to embrace,” she said.