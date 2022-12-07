Law Association writes to CJ on lawyers advertising

Ivor Archie

Chief Justice: Ivor Archie

LAST week the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) issued a media release warning lawyers that they could face disciplinary action for advertising their services.

But earlier this year, the LATT also wrote to Chief Justice Ivor Archie asking him to take into consideration draft rules and guidelines it had prepared that would provide more guidance to its membership on the issue.

The Express understands, however, that even though the letter was issued on May 5, up to yesterday the LATT had not received a response from the Chief Justice.

In its correspondence, the LATT said it had been taking notice “with concern” of the growing trend of attorneys advertising their services.

But while the Legal Profession Act (LPA) did not allow this, the LATT said it was requesting the consideration and approval of the Chief Justice for lawyers to now be able to do so.

The letter, addressed to Dr Barry Anthony Ishmael, administrative secretary to the Chief Justice, stated: “The Council of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago has taken notice in the increase in the number of attorneys-at-law admitted to practise which has resulted in greater competition for legal work.

“In recent times and owing to technological advancements, attorneys-at-law are able to advertise their services to the general public with ease.

“The Council has noted with concern advertisements and publications generated by some attorneys-at-law which are not in keeping with the dignity of the profession or which were misleading or exaggerated.

“In light of this, the Legal Profession Act Committee of the LATT has reviewed the restrictions on advertising with a view to providing clear guidance on the use of social media in connection with legal practice.”

Self-laudations

In its media release issued on Saturday, the LATT said restrictions on “advertising and touting” were clearly set out in the Legal Profession Act (LPA) Chapter 90:03.

“Section 35(2) of the LPA provides that Attorneys at-Law shall be liable for professional misconduct if found of be in breach of any of the Rules set out in Part B of the Code of Ethics which is found in the third schedule of the LPA.”

It went on to add that attorneys were not allowed to participate in any act that was likely or intended to attract business unfairly or can reasonably be regarded as touting or advertising.

The release quoted a section of the Act that stated: “An Attorney-at-law shall not in any way make use of any form of advertisement calculated to attract clients to himself or any firm with which he is associated and he shall not permit, authorise or encourage anyone to do so or reward anyone for doing so on his behalf.”

It further pointed out that the Act stated: “An Attorney-at-Law shall not permit his professional standing to be used for the purpose of advertising any particular product, service or commercial organisation.

“An Attorney-at-law shall not advertise for business indirectly by furnishing or inspiring newspaper comment concerning cases or causes in which an Attorney-at-law has been or is connected or concerning the manner of their conduct, the magnitude of the interests involved, the importance of the Attorney-at-law’s position and any similar self-laudations.”

Storm in a teacup

In response to that release, senior counsel Israel Khan criticised the restrictions.

He did so again yesterday.

Khan pointed out that he was the first attorney to actually pay for a newspaper advertisement in 1981 regarding his law services.

“The Law Association is making a mountain out of a molehill. I was the first lawyer who actually took out a paid advertisement in 1981, and nothing came out of that.”

He said the fundamental rights for all in Trinidad and Tobago was a “carbon copy” of the Bill of Rights in Canada, and in that country, lawyers were free to advertise their services.

“All over the (United) States lawyers are also advertising, so what is the problem with us? The legal profession in Trinidad and Tobago and throughout the Commonwealth is no sacred cow.

“Yes, there are rogue elements in the profession like everywhere else but the Law Association is just creating a storm in a teacup. They are creating a mountain out of a molehill,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Farley: No to elections

Farley: No to elections

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says he remains committed to the PDP mandate, as he and his team run the island’s affairs as independents after leaving the PDP.

And while Progressive Democratic Patriots leader Watson Duke has called for fresh elections in Tobago, Augustine said he should focus on the battle for Minority Leader of the THA, which he said Duke could claim.

10 years later: the highway hunger

10 years later: the highway hunger

If there was an exact location, a single address, that represented what that botched Debe-Mon Desir segment of the highway extension to Point Fortin did to people living in its path, it would be at the dead-end of Monteil Trace, Fyzabad.

The lagoon land there was purchased by Ramroop Robee, the son of an indentured immigrant, in the early years of the 20th century.

Robee raised the money for the 20 acres of hilltop and swamp by pawning the gold jewelry belonging to his wife, Baboonie.

Plug of war

Plug of war

THE blame game continued between Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd and LMCS over the diving tragedy with focus yesterday on a plug and whether it caused the accident.

Paria’s attorney, Gilbert Peterson SC, in his questioning of LMCS HSE manager Ahmad Ali, tried to impress that the divers did not have to remove the inflatable plug, when they were doing works on sealine 36 pipeline on February 25, 2022 and their bid to do this resulted in them being sucked into the pipe.

LMCS attorney Kamini Persaud-Maraj countered that In-Corr Tech Ltd, the company commissioned to do a report by the OSH Agency, attested to the integrity of the plug in their report.

Law Association writes to CJ on lawyers advertising

Law Association writes to CJ on lawyers advertising

LAST week the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) issued a media release warning lawyers that they could face disciplinary action for advertising their services.

But earlier this year, the LATT also wrote to Chief Justice Ivor Archie asking him to take into consideration draft rules and guidelines it had prepared that would provide more guidance to its membership on the issue.

11-YEAR INJUSTICE

11-YEAR INJUSTICE

DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC has been summoned by the High Court to give a status update on the criminal proceedings against six police officers who are charged with the murder of three people in 2011.

For the past 11 years, the officers have been in custody, Justice Frank Seepersad noted yesterday before he ordered that the DPP appear before him on December 12.

The judge wants to know when the trial is likely to begin as well as details on any setbacks the DPP’s Office may be experiencing in starting the matter.

It is understood that the matter is to come up on a cause list on Friday, however, no trial date has yet been set.

Recommended for you