Law Association writes to CJ on lawyers advertising

LAST week the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) issued a media release warning lawyers that they could face disciplinary action for advertising their services.
But earlier this year, the LATT also wrote to Chief Justice Ivor Archie asking him to take into consideration draft rules and guidelines it had prepared that would provide more guidance to its membership on the issue.
The Express understands, however, that even though the letter was issued on May 5, up to yesterday the LATT had not received a response from the Chief Justice.
In its correspondence, the LATT said it had been taking notice “with concern” of the growing trend of attorneys advertising their services.
But while the Legal Profession Act (LPA) did not allow this, the LATT said it was requesting the consideration and approval of the Chief Justice for lawyers to now be able to do so.
The letter, addressed to Dr Barry Anthony Ishmael, administrative secretary to the Chief Justice, stated: “The Council of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago has taken notice in the increase in the number of attorneys-at-law admitted to practise which has resulted in greater competition for legal work.
“In recent times and owing to technological advancements, attorneys-at-law are able to advertise their services to the general public with ease.
“The Council has noted with concern advertisements and publications generated by some attorneys-at-law which are not in keeping with the dignity of the profession or which were misleading or exaggerated.
“In light of this, the Legal Profession Act Committee of the LATT has reviewed the restrictions on advertising with a view to providing clear guidance on the use of social media in connection with legal practice.”
Self-laudations
In its media release issued on Saturday, the LATT said restrictions on “advertising and touting” were clearly set out in the Legal Profession Act (LPA) Chapter 90:03.
“Section 35(2) of the LPA provides that Attorneys at-Law shall be liable for professional misconduct if found of be in breach of any of the Rules set out in Part B of the Code of Ethics which is found in the third schedule of the LPA.”
It went on to add that attorneys were not allowed to participate in any act that was likely or intended to attract business unfairly or can reasonably be regarded as touting or advertising.
The release quoted a section of the Act that stated: “An Attorney-at-law shall not in any way make use of any form of advertisement calculated to attract clients to himself or any firm with which he is associated and he shall not permit, authorise or encourage anyone to do so or reward anyone for doing so on his behalf.”
It further pointed out that the Act stated: “An Attorney-at-Law shall not permit his professional standing to be used for the purpose of advertising any particular product, service or commercial organisation.
“An Attorney-at-law shall not advertise for business indirectly by furnishing or inspiring newspaper comment concerning cases or causes in which an Attorney-at-law has been or is connected or concerning the manner of their conduct, the magnitude of the interests involved, the importance of the Attorney-at-law’s position and any similar self-laudations.”
Storm in a teacup
In response to that release, senior counsel Israel Khan criticised the restrictions.
He did so again yesterday.
Khan pointed out that he was the first attorney to actually pay for a newspaper advertisement in 1981 regarding his law services.
“The Law Association is making a mountain out of a molehill. I was the first lawyer who actually took out a paid advertisement in 1981, and nothing came out of that.”
He said the fundamental rights for all in Trinidad and Tobago was a “carbon copy” of the Bill of Rights in Canada, and in that country, lawyers were free to advertise their services.
“All over the (United) States lawyers are also advertising, so what is the problem with us? The legal profession in Trinidad and Tobago and throughout the Commonwealth is no sacred cow.
“Yes, there are rogue elements in the profession like everywhere else but the Law Association is just creating a storm in a teacup. They are creating a mountain out of a molehill,” he said.