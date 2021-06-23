Finance Minister: Colm Imbert

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday severance payments will be paid to Caribbean Airlines (CAL) employees in accordance with the law.

At the Parliament sitting under Urgent Questions, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh asked Imbert to give an indication to the contemplated retrenched employees when their severance payments will be calculated and effected.

Imbert said Indarsingh, as a trade unionist in the past, well knows that there are procedures in the law requiring consultation and notice.

“Consultations are in progress and, at the end of these consultations, according to the law, the appropriate notice will be given and within the prescribed period of time by the law the payments will be made,” he said.

CAL has indicated its intention to cut 450 jobs in a restructuring exercising aimed at keeping the airline afloat, having lost $172 million in the first quarter of this year.

Indarsingh asked whether any position has been taken as it relates to the Jamaican component of the business model of CAL.

Imbert said CAL operates in two countries within the Caricom region—Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica—and CAL restructuring will be taken in both countries in the best interest of the airline.

At the Senate sitting on Tuesday, Imbert said the total cost of CAL severance payment is estimated to be “in the vicinity of $110 million”.

Imbert said CAL did not have the required finances for the severance payment and therefore the payments would be financed by the Ministry of Finance.

