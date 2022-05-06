Lawsuit against State comes up for hearing

ONE week following the shooting death of PC Clarence Gilkes, the man who was previously suspected of killing the officer posted a voice note on social media, claiming he was being targeted by police.
He alleged that because he had filed legal claims in 2020 against the officers and, by extension, the Office of the Attorney General, for wrongful arrest, he was being victimised.
Yesterday, the two claims brought by Jehlano Romney were to come up for hearing before Justice Carol Gobin.
The matters did not proceed since the parties requested additional time to file witness statements.
The next hearing is on July 14.
Romney was the main suspect in the shooting death of Gilkes, 44, on the afternoon of April 2, at Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin.
For days police officers searched the area in search of him, insisting he was the one who fired the fatal shot that claimed Gilkes’ life.
However, an autopsy later revealed the officer was shot once in the back of the head. This was in contrast to earlier information provided at the scene by the acting Police Commissioner, that Gilkes was shot to the front of the neck.
Last week Thursday, following the autopsy report, Romney “surrendered” himself to homicide detectives. Instead of being the main suspect, he is now the main witness into the officers’ death.
On Sunday morning, he was released, based on the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC.
In his first lawsuit, Romney claimed that on February 14, 2020, while reporting to the Four Roads Police Station, as a condition of his bail for a charge of possession and ammunition, he was put in a cell because the police wanted to interview him.
He was kept there for two days before being interviewed in connection with a missing person and released without charge.
In the other matter, Romney said on February 17, 2020, the day after he was released, heavily armed police stopped and searched him in Diamond Vale.
While they found nothing illegal in his vehicle, Romney said he was arrested and taken to the West End police station for questioning about a shooting in Diego Martin.
He was also put in a cell at that police station, and said he was released on February 18 without being interviewed. His lawsuit said he repeatedly told the police he was not involved in any shooting.
So far, he has not been charged for any of those offences.
He is being represented by attorneys Criston J Williams, Jerome Riley and Celeste St Louis.