Lawyer still on the run after refusing to repay $.2m

It has been two and a half years since the High Court issued an arrest warrant for attorney Kathy-Ann Mottley, who is still on the run from authorities.
The order was issued by the High Court in January 2021 after Mottley refused to pay Canute Antoine $.2 million, which she had received after convincing him that he owed the money to one of her former clients.
In total, she has to repay Antoine $209,142.02, plus interest.
Antoine told the Sunday Express last week that the attorney is still evading court marshals and has been hiding.
“Because it’s a civil matter, the warrant never passed through the TTPS warrant registry and is in the possession of the court marshal. So anytime we get information and we pass it on to the court marshal, she (Mottley) always ends up moving before the court marshals get there.
“It’s like someone is tipping her off, they believe. She was in Tobago and then she was seen in Mayaro and then Rio Claro, but by the time the court marshals got to Rio Claro, she was gone.”
Antoine claims his attempts to obtain police assistance have been met with hesitation.
“I spoke to senior members in the Special Branch about two months ago and sent correspondence to them, and they called and said they would have received it and then it disappeared, and that senior officer asked me if I wanted to use the TTPS as my own playground, and I find that was totally uncalled for because he is a lawyer. He took off his TTPS hat and put on his lawyer’s hat.”
Upon her arrest, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams has ordered that Mottley serve a year in prison unless she is able to arrange the repayment while in prison.
If that occurs, the attorney will be promptly released from custody.
Before starting legal procedures in 2021, Antoine had filed a complaint against Mottley with the Law Association’s Disciplinary Committee in 2016.
This is not the first time the attorney has found herself in such a predicament in court.
Justice Frank Seepersad spared her a jail term in September 2020 for refusing to pay a former client more than $.1 million in damages that she had initially withheld.
The son of that client was killed in a car accident.
Mottley had represented the woman in trial and after receiving compensation on her behalf, she had refused to return the money.
Again, she was summoned before the disciplinary committee and later before the High Court.
In his ruling, Justice Seepersad stated that if Mottley did not hand over the money within a particular time frame, she would be sentenced to 30 days in prison.
She requested extensions of time to pay the woman on two occasions.
Seepersad rescinded the committal warrants after the money was refunded in full last September.