LAWYERS: GIVE BOTH PUPILS SEA GOLD MEDAL

If the Education Ministry does not decide to award the President’s Medal (Gold) to 14-year-old Aaron Subero for attaining the highest marks in the 2020 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam, then the High Court may be asked over this weekend to stop the awards ceremony scheduled to take place at President’s House on Monday.
This is because even though Subero, a current pupil of Fatima College, was deemed to be the top performer, the ministry has announced the award will given to Ameerah Beekhoo, who was celebrated as the highest placed pupil based on the preliminary results.
A pre-action protocol letter was yesterday issued to the ministry by attorneys Rishawn Eccles, Cedric Neptune and Tynneille Tuitt, after being retained by Subero’s parents, Natasha De Coteau-Subero and Jason Subero.
The attorneys gave the ministry until 2 p.m. yesterday to issue a favourable response, or a claim for judicial review and injunctive relief would be filed.
The boy, who sat the SEA exam from the Maria Regina Grade School in Port of Spain, was not initially named in the list of the top performing pupils in the exam. But after his parents requested a review of his marks for English Language Arts Writing, his score was increased from 18 to the full 20.
Not just were the marks varied, but it was sufficient for him to be placed as the highest scorer for SEA 2020.
The pre-action protocol letter was also sent to the Office of the Attorney General, the Chief Education Officer and the permanent secretary in the Education Ministry. It was also copied to Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and President Paula-Mae Weekes.
Higher expectation
The legal letter stated that in October 2020, Subero received his results which showed he had obtained a composite standard score of 253.964.
In English Language Arts Writing he had obtained 18/20; in English Language Arts 96.40/100 and 100/100 in Mathematics.
The attorneys said while the boy was pleased with his placement after receiving the results, both he and his teacher were surprised at the score he received in English Language Arts Writing.
“This was because Aaron usually performed exceedingly well in that particular subject area. Aaron told his parents that he knew, based on the way he wrote the examination, that he expected a higher score,” the letter stated.
It was only then that his parents requested that the scores be reviewed, after which his composite standard score was increased to 257.329—the highest overall score.
At that time, the boy nor his parents were informed he was actually the top performer.
It was only last Thursday that acting Chief Education Officer Lisa Henry-David wrote a letter to Kathryn Seow, principal of Maria Regina Grade School, informing her Aaron was to receive the President’s Medal (Gold) for his achievement.
The letter went on to add that after the boy’s parents were made aware of the news, they informed him and began making the necessary arrangements to attend the ceremony along with family members.
“Aaron was pleased and excited to learn that he obtained the top result in the Secondary Entrance Assessment examinations, and he notified friends and family of the good news,” the letter stated.
However, five days later that letter was rescinded by another, which stated “due to the fact that awards are given based on preliminary scores, Mr Subero was identified as the top performer in error, requiring reversion to the 1st and 2nd place performers as was publicly acknowledged”.
The same day the first letter was issued to Seow, one was also issued to Wahida Mohammed-Narine, principal of San Fernando TML Primary School, which Beekhoo attended.
She was informed the girl had placed second and would be awarded the silver medal. Earlier this week, after her family also retained the services of attorneys, that letter was also rescinded and the principal and the girl’s parents informed she will in fact be awarded the President’s Medal (Gold) for placing first.
Willing to share gold
In their letter yesterday, Subero’s attorneys said the boy was willing to share the prize with Beekhoo.
“In essence, Aaron was now being told that he would not be the recipient of the President’s Medal (Gold) despite having the highest results in the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination on the sole basis that the awards are based on the preliminary results, which identified Ms Ameera Beekhoo and Ms Anjanaa Dan as 1st and 2nd top performers in the SEA for the year 2020,” the attorneys wrote.
They said his mother, upon being made aware of this, met in person with the Chief Education Officer and informed her that her son was deserving of the award. Mrs De Coteau-Subero further advised that Aaron had no difficulty in sharing the first-place position with the other pupil who was identified as having the highest preliminary score.
The letter went on to add that Aaron wanted to embrace and celebrate the recognition of his outstanding performance by knowing all of his hard work and effort was recognised and valued.
He was cognisant that Beekhoo also had great expectations to receive such an award based on the preliminary results, the letter added.
In spite of the reasonableness of the suggestion that each pupil be awarded a gold medal, it was rejected by the ministry, which stated “the issuance of two Gold medals to Aaron and Ms Beekhoo respectively could not be facilitated”.