Lawyers going after Paria GoPro footage

One of the four deceased deep sea divers was wearing a GoPro camera which would contain evidence that they were alive while trapped in the pipeline.
This according to the team of attorneys led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan representing the sole survivor of the Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd diving tragedy, Christopher Boodram.
The attorneys are also representing Vanessa Kussie, the wife of deceased diver Rishi Nagassar.
In a letter dated March 22, 2022 to Paria’s chief executive officer (CEO), attorney Che Dindial stated that video from a camera that was sent into the pipeline by Paria was “leaked” to selected media houses and social media journalists
He stated what should have been shared was the GoPro camera footage which would have showed that the divers were alive.
“We are instructed that one of the divers had a GoPro underwater camera inside the pipeline which recorded them alive in the air pocket, praying and comforting each other whilst they were waiting to be rescued,” he stated.
“This GoPro camera would have been recovered by Paria when the pipeline was flushed out and it is a pity that the footage from this camera was not leaked instead,” stated Dindial.
He stated the act of leaking Paria’s footage was a “callous, wicked and malicious attempt” to justify its irrational decision to prevent the rescue divers from saving the remaining four divers, “whom we now know were very much alive in air pockets, beating the inside of the pipe, hoping to be rescued”.
Unhelpful attitude
Dindial stated the video did not indicate what section of the pipeline the camera had covered.
“It was plainly an attempt to influence and spin the narrative away from Paria’s negligent decision to prevent the rescue mission by creating the false impression that it was virtually impossible for anyone who was sucked into the pipeline to survive,” he stated.
He added that this video was leaked at a time when the Prime Minister had announced the appointment of a Commission of Enquiry and is evidence of how “desperate” Paria is and the lengths to which it would go to exculpate itself.
Dindial stated this footage (if genuine) is material evidence that is plainly relevant to the investigation undertaken by OSHA and the Commission of Enquiry.
He also took issue with Paria’s non provision of information to the families of the divers and requested that the State enterprise disclose any and all information pertinent to this tragedy to the legal representatives of the victim’s families.
Dindial further cited Paria’s “unhelpful attitude” and requested information to be provided under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) including the date and time upon which the camera which provided the footage that was sent down into the pipeline and has since circulated on social media.
He further asked for the schematics and/or logistics as to the section of the pipeline that the camera travelled.
Dindial also asked for the GoPro footage to be handed over.
Other information requested
• The practice, policy, procedure and criteria with respect to the steps that were taken to ensure that the said footage was safely stored.
• The practice, policy, procedure and criteria with respect to protecting valuable evidence that may be relevant to any court action, OSHA investigation or Commission of Enquiry.
• The chain of custody of the camera and/or video footage from the date of the footage to present. This is inclusive of who was in possession of the footage, when it changed custody and why it changed custody.
• A copy of the investigation done into the leakage of the footage from Paria and the disciplinary proceedings that have taken place.
• A copy of the permit and all associated documents that were issued to LMCS by Paria, in respect of the completion of the job that was supposed to take place on February 25, 2022.
• The practice, policy, procedure and criteria with respect to the pre-qualification of a contractor to undertake a job of this kind.
• A copy of the contract between Paria and LMCS in respect of the completion of this job.
• A copy of all documents on file in respect of the completion of this job.
• The practice, policy, procedure and criteria with respect to the role, duty and responsibilities with respect to contractors such as LMCS for a job like this.
• A copy of the contingency and/or emergency response plan for marine operations/projects by contractors.
• Copies of any minutes of any meetings held by Paria from the time of the incident to present regarding the very said incident.
• Copies of any and all press releases including any amended versions issued by Paria from the time of the incident to present.
• The name of the official(s) and/or authorities who made the decision to prohibit any further rescue of the divers and their qualifications of the decision makers.
• The name of the official(s) who approved and authorised the decision referred to at 15 above and their qualifications.
• A copy of any footage from the retrieved GoPro that was attached to one of the divers in the incident.
• A list of all persons and their qualifications who comprised the Incident Management Team who dealt with the incident.
• A copy of Paria’s underwater rescue policy for incidents like this.
• A copy of the footage from the interior of the hyperbaric chamber from the time the divers entered the hyperbaric chamber, until the footage stopped.
• A copy of all correspondence with OSHA, the TT Police Service, the TT Coast Guard, TT Fire Service and SWRHA regarding this incident, from the date of the incident to present.
• A copy of Paria’s health and safety protocol for delta P incidents in underwater commercial activities.
• A list of all of Paria’s officials, servants and/or agents who were present at berths 5 and 6 from February 25, 2022 when the incident happened until the bodies were recovered. This is inclusive of the person’s position in Paria and their role in the scenario.