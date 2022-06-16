LAWYERS MOVE ON AG

A request for a special general meeting to deal with issues surrounding Attorney General Reginald Armour SC was yesterday sent to the president of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) Sophia Chote SC.
Forty lawyers have signed the request for the meeting for the purpose of proposing and passing a resolution that the LATT expresses no confidence in Armour and calls on him to immediately resign from the position of AG.
While there are 4,000 members, a minimum of 25 are needed to summon the meeting.
The cover letter to Chote from attorney Kiel Taklalsingh stated that he and some of his colleagues had taken note of the allegations being made against the Attorney General in the public domain and are of the view that this should be ventilated at a special general meeting.
“Respectfully, these allegations, if left unaddressed, have the potential to erode public confidence in our profession, the administration of justice and the rule of law,” Taklalsingh stated in the letter.
Armour was disqualified by a Miami court from being involved in the Piarco International Airport corruption case after it was found there was a conflict of interest as he is now this country’s Attorney General and had also represented two of the defendants, Brian Kuei Tung and Renee Pierre, years ago. Armour also describing himself as a junior attorney in the case, according to the affidavit filed in the Miami court.
After an initial statement on the issue, Armour has since opted to remain silent.
In his letter to Chote, Taklalsingh said Armour’s silence is unsatisfactory and these issues concern the integrity of the profession.
A document attached to the letter for the request for the meeting, outlines 17 grounds of resolution. (See sidebar)
Taklalsingh’s letter requested that the petition be sent to the AG for comment and rebuttal to ensure observance of the principles of natural justice. It also asked that the secretariat of the LATT do the needful to facilitate the special general meeting and circulate the necessary documentation and notices.
LATT served
LATT president Sophia Chote SC last evening told the Express that she had not yet seen the documentation but was advised by the chief executive officer of the secretariat that it was served. She said it will have to be reviewed to ascertain what is being request.
On Tuesday, following its monthly statutory meeting, the LATT issued a media release stating that it had noted the request for a response in relation to allegations against Armour and identified it as an important issue warranting comment in accordance with the Legal Profession Act.
The LATT however said that, in order to provide informed comment, the council will be actively seeking to verify the facts. “We are requesting certified copies of the court proceedings, including the affidavit and transcripts which we will then review.” It also said that it will consider Armour’s recent media statement and, if it becomes necessary, his comment before the publication of the statement.”
It also intends to review any appeal filed against the Miami judge’s order.
The lawyers who signed petition:
1. Anjanee Seenath
2. Angela Mohammed
3. Taruna Mangroo
4. Kiel Taklalsingh
5. Stefan Ramkissoon
6. Rhea Khan
7. Kavita Ardita Moonasar
8. Patrice J Ayoung Chee
9. Simbhoonath Sawh
10. Natasha Mongroo
11. Andrew K Ramsubeik
12. Wayne D Sturge
13. Ameera F Khan
14. Suneesh Singh
15. Desireé Sankar
16. Rajiv Rickhi
17. Khandace Bharath-Nahous
18. Nisha K Persad
19. Larry Lalla
20. Josi Young
21. Mellisa Sookoo
22. Crystal Singh
23. Jared Jagroo
24. Robert Abdool-Mitchell
25. Ché Mellin Dindial
26. Lester Chariah
27. Roshan Babwah
28. Stephanie Boodram
29. Gina Maharaj
30. Crystal Ramsoorup
31. Sarah Sieunarine
32. René Thomas
33. Narendra Latchman
34. Dave C Persad
35. Lennox Sankersingh
36. Vernalisa Maharaj
37. Arruna Bissessar
38. Kandice Rampersad
39. Rajiv Sochan
40. Ria Ramoutar
Among the 17 grounds of resolution are:
• There has arisen in the public domain serious allegations against the Attorney General of dishonesty, conduct unbecoming of an AG and actions which have brought the office into disrepute and that these actions are serious enough to undermine public confidence in the legal profession.