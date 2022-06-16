LAWYERS MOVE ON AG

A request for a special general meeting to deal with issues surrounding Attorney General Reginald Armour SC was yesterday sent to the president of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) Sophia Chote SC.

Forty lawyers have signed the request for the meeting for the purpose of proposing and passing a resolution that the LATT expresses no confidence in Armour and calls on him to immediately resign from the position of AG.

While there are 4,000 members, a minimum of 25 are needed to summon the meeting.

The cover letter to Chote from attorney Kiel Taklalsingh stated that he and some of his colleagues had taken note of the allegations being made against the Attorney General in the public domain and are of the view that this should be ventilated at a special general meeting.

“Respectfully, these allegations, if left unaddressed, have the potential to erode public confidence in our profession, the administration of justice and the rule of law,” Taklalsingh stated in the letter.

Armour was disqualified by a Miami court from being involved in the Piarco International Airport corruption case after it was found there was a conflict of interest as he is now this country’s Attorney General and had also represented two of the defendants, Brian Kuei Tung and Renee Pierre, years ago. Armour also describing himself as a junior attorney in the case, according to the affidavit filed in the Miami court.

After an initial statement on the issue, Armour has since opted to remain silent.

In his letter to Chote, Taklalsingh said Armour’s silence is unsatisfactory and these issues concern the integrity of the profession.

A document attached to the letter for the request for the meeting, outlines 17 grounds of resolution. (See sidebar)

Taklalsingh’s letter requested that the petition be sent to the AG for comment and rebuttal to ensure observance of the principles of natural justice. It also asked that the secretariat of the LATT do the needful to facilitate the special general meeting and circulate the necessary documentation and notices.

LATT served

LATT president Sophia Chote SC last evening told the Express that she had not yet seen the documentation but was advised by the chief executive officer of the secretariat that it was served. She said it will have to be reviewed to ascertain what is being request.

On Tuesday, following its monthly statutory meeting, the LATT issued a media release stating that it had noted the request for a response in relation to allegations against Armour and identified it as an important issue warranting comment in accordance with the Legal Profession Act.

The LATT however said that, in order to provide informed comment, the council will be actively seeking to verify the facts. “We are requesting certified copies of the court proceedings, including the affidavit and transcripts which we will then review.” It also said that it will consider Armour’s recent media statement and, if it becomes necessary, his comment before the publication of the statement.”

It also intends to review any appeal filed against the Miami judge’s order.

 The lawyers who signed petition:

1. Anjanee Seenath

2. Angela Mohammed

3. Taruna Mangroo

4. Kiel Taklalsingh

5. Stefan Ramkissoon

6. Rhea Khan

7. Kavita Ardita Moonasar

8. Patrice J Ayoung Chee

9. Simbhoonath Sawh

10. Natasha Mongroo

11. Andrew K Ramsubeik

12. Wayne D Sturge

13. Ameera F Khan

14. Suneesh Singh

15. Desireé Sankar

16. Rajiv Rickhi

17. Khandace Bharath-Nahous

18. Nisha K Persad

19. Larry Lalla

20. Josi Young

21. Mellisa Sookoo

22. Crystal Singh

23. Jared Jagroo

24. Robert Abdool-Mitchell

25. Ché Mellin Dindial

26. Lester Chariah

27. Roshan Babwah

28. Stephanie Boodram

29. Gina Maharaj

30. Crystal Ramsoorup

31. Sarah Sieunarine

32. René Thomas

33. Narendra Latchman

34. Dave C Persad

35. Lennox Sankersingh

36. Vernalisa Maharaj

37. Arruna Bissessar

38. Kandice Rampersad

39. Rajiv Sochan

40. Ria Ramoutar

 

Among the 17 grounds of resolution are:

• There has arisen in the public domain serious allegations against the Attorney General of dishonesty, conduct unbecoming of an AG and actions which have brought the office into disrepute and that these actions are serious enough to undermine public confidence in the legal profession.

• The crux of the allegation is that Armour provided false and misleading evidence on oath, on behalf of this country to a court of law in the United States of America.

• Armour swore on oath that at the time of providing legal representation to Brian Kuei Tung and his girlfriend Renee Pierre in a preliminary enquiry in the Port of Spain court, he was only acting as a junior counsel and participated in a minimalist manner by doing minor legal research and taking notes.

• At the time Armour was in fact a senior counsel and played a more material role by making both written and oral submissions during the course of the preliminary enquiry and there were media reports that he conducted cross examination on behalf of his then clients.

The grounds also stated that:
• The Attorney General is the titular head of the bar of this country and is an ambassador of the legal profession and is entrusted with a special and sacred duty to conduct himself in a manner that instils public trust and confidence in the profession and the administration of justice.

• The Attorney General is required to be honest and forthright in the conduct of public affairs and has the duty to preserve and protect the rule of law by ensuring that any representations made to courts of law are truthful and accurate to the best of his knowledge.

• The Attorney General is the constitutional representative of the State and thereby conducts litigation on behalf of this country both domestically and internationally and, as an attorney at law, he has a duty to ensure that he does not mislead a court of law either in jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction. 

