Government has said it is not yet prepared to move to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory.
But there is a strong case to be made for this to be done, according to three attorneys who spoke with the Sunday Express and expressed support for compulsory vaccination.
Senior Counsel Israel Khan told the Sunday Express that vaccination levels are not where they should be as people have been resisting the vaccine on various grounds.
But he said the greater good of the country would have to take precedence if things “get out of hand”.
“I am of the view that it should be mandatory, at least for school children and public servants,” Khan said.
He added that while citizens have the fundamental right to refuse the vaccine, fundamental rights are not absolute rights.
“Parliament can limit those rights if it is necessary for the good governance of a democratic society,” he said.
However, he noted legislation to make the vaccine mandatory would need Opposition support.
“Because the Government can’t interfere with people’s rights to determine whether they should take the vaccine unless they have a special majority in Parliament,” he explained.
Khan said if the vaccine is made mandatory and this is challenged in court, the legal challenge is likely to fail.
“If they have the special majority, it will stand up in court to any legal challenge,” he argued.
But he said Government would not take this step unless it is absolutely necessary.
“The Government would want to have a good rationale for it. They want to be able to say this is totally out of hand and they have been elected to secure the lives of the citizens so they would want to have the evidence that it was absolutely necessary before they take that step,” Khan said.
Attorney Dr Emir Crowne also said there are grounds for Covid-19 vaccination to be made mandatory, at least in certain sectors.
He said his view may be unpopular but noted that these are “unprecedented times”.
“Had the issue arisen outside of a pandemic, my answer would have been much more conservative,” he said. “But given the situation we are facing, mandatory vaccinations for certain workplaces is entirely consistent with an employer’s statutory duty to provide a safe work environment and take all reasonable precautions to protect the health and safety of its workers.
“For health and safety reasons, I think that vaccination can indeed be mandated for any workplace where remote work is impossible or impractical, where physical distancing is impossible or impractical, or where employees routinely interact with members of the public.”
Crowne pointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Act which he said places a statutory duty on “every employer to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the safety, health and welfare at work of all his/her employees”.
The only exception, he said, should be people who refuse to be vaccinated for bonafide medical or religious reasons.
Also weighing in, Head of the Law Faculty at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Pro Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, said with the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, mandatory vaccination is even more crucial.
“Because there is a greater risk to health and safety in terms of the delta variant,” she said. “It might be counter-productive for us as a society and for the economy if we fail to vaccinate.”
As of yesterday, just under 365,000 people had been fully vaccinated in this country, representing just about 26 per cent of the population.
Some 479,626 people overall have been vaccinated with at least their first dose, representing 34 per cent of the population.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday that the figures “could be better. We are going slow and steady. It could be better, I am never satisfied”.
Deyalsingh however expressed hope that, with the introduction of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the number of fully vaccinated people would pick up pace.
Several private sector companies have implemented policies that require their employees to be vaccinated or face penalties.
Prestige Holdings Ltd recently alerted its employees that those who are unvaccinated would not be called out to work.
Some businesses like Trinre Insurance Company Ltd are offering their staff financial incentives to get vaccinated while other businesses including Nigel R Khan bookstore, Mario’s Pizzeria, Starlite Pharmacy Ltd, Trent Restaurants and Republic Bank are requiring unvaccinated staff to take a Covid-19 PCR test at their own expense every two weeks.
The test can cost between $1,000 to $1,600.
The latter policy has been met with criticism from various quarters and, in the case of Republic Bank, a potential lawsuit.
The Banking Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) has threatened legal action against the bank saying it is against “strong arming” workers into getting the vaccine.
But businesses are well within their rights to do so, according to head of the Arima Business Association (ABA) Christian Rampersad.
Rampersad said businesses have to protect their workers and customers and where encouragement and education fails, mandatory vaccination may become necessary.
But he said there would be pushback from the public.
“So, more education should be promoted,” he told the Sunday Express.
Former head of the ABA, Reval Chattergoon, said the vaccine should be mandatory for the industries where there is a high level of public interaction.
But he believes it is only a matter of time before it becomes mandatory overall.
“There are vaccinations for our children that we have to take at a particular age in order to be allowed to go to school. If we are traveling to certain parts of the world, we have to take certain vaccines like yellow fever and these things. So, it is only a matter of time before Covid-19 vaccination becomes mandatory,” he said.
The trade union movement and the Employers’ Consultative Association (ECA) recently held meetings to discuss the issue and have both agreed that a national vaccination policy is urgent.
The ECA however said that vaccination should remain voluntary based on education and moral suasion rather than coercion.
“At this time, this advice is consistent with approaches recommended by institutions like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Organisation of Employers (IOE),and is also principal to maintaining industrial peace and mitigating the risk of litigation,” the ECA said.
The Government’s position remains that vaccination is voluntary.
But Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said last month that Government is not ruling out making the vaccine mandatory in the future if the Covid-19 situation worsens.