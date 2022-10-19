LAWYERS SILENT

Four attorneys who were involved in matters surrounding Vincent Nelson’s indemnity agreement have chosen to remain mum over the fiasco.
The Express sent questions to senior counsel Douglas Mendes and Gilbert Peterson via WhatsApp yesterday. There was no reply from Mendes but Peterson responded: “I am sorry but ethics of the profession do not allow me to discuss the business of a client.”
The Express also sent questions to MP Keith Scotland and to Nelson’s attorney Roger Kawalsingh. Scotland did not respond but Kawalsingh said last night he had “no comment”.
Former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi disclosed last week that Mendes and Peterson had given him advice and “settled” on the indemnity given to Nelson.
Nelson had retained the services of Virtus Chambers, where Scotland is an attorney, to sue the Attorney General for breach of that indemnity. One of the breaches cited was disclosure of his notarised statement to the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).
Kawalsingh was paid over $5 million for services he rendered to Nelson.
Scotland filed lawsuit
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) Meeting on Monday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar shared a purported email from Nelson to Scotland terminating his services.
The email dated May 26, 2022 read:
“Dear Keith, As you are aware from our many conversations, I have some concerns regarding the conflict of interest you may have in this matter. This concern has grown considerably over the last few weeks. I have therefore decided that it is in my best interest and peace of mind to terminate the retainer with immediate effect. I am in the process of appointing alternative lawyers. They will write to you in the forthcoming days, as they are required to do under the Legal Profession Act. I would like to thank you for your efforts on my behalf.Kind regards, Vincent.”
Persad-Bissessar questioned whether Scotland played a part in the persecution of former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former senator Gerald Ramdeen.
“I think he should jump on a bicycle and ride to the nearest police station right now...I don’t know if the bicycle can hold him but he can try,” she said
She questioned whether Scotland was to handle the lawsuit so Al-Rawi can place “pressure” on his other colleagues to get the money to pay Nelson.
“I am asking for a friend, whether that was to place some pressure, not on Faris because Faris knew what he had done, for Faris to put pressure on some of his other colleagues to get the money to pay Nelson and then case pull back and everything done. I don’t know. Mr Coal Pot we are asking you,” she said.
She noted the millions paid to Nelson’s attorney Roger Kawalsingh and that Government was paying Nelson to go to court whilst people in this country are suffering over high gas prices because Government claim they have no monies for subsidies.
SC fees
Persad-Bissessar noted that Al-Rawi said that Mendes and Peterson settled the indemnity and she questioned how much they were paid.
“With the greatest respect to both of them, I do not think that an opinion from Mendes SC or Peterson SC whether jointly or severally, is a defence known to law. Faris has hung them out to dry. How much in fees were they paid?” she asked.
Persad-Bissessar further called for an investigation into the trail of millions paid to Kawalsingh. Turning to the Law Association, Persad-Bissessar questioned why it was silent in the face of “NelsonGate” as she noted that Mendes is a senior member.
She said in the past the same Law Association had criticised all Attorneys General for overstepping their bounds, but remains until today as “silent as lambs”.
Disciplinary Committee
Persad-Bissessar said there are threats by the Attorney General to bring Ramdeen and Ramlogan before the Disciplinary Committee of the same Law Association which is chaired by none other than Peterson.
Persad-Bissessar called on right-thinking citizens to reject what is happening in the country with respect to this scandal.
She said the Judiciary seems now to be a law unto itself, telling the Government why it is unable to comply with the provisions of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act because of inadequate staffing.
The Government, she said, is now using that as an excuse to delay the implementation of that Act which would control corruption and nepotism in the public sector.
She said the very Act of Government giving the Judiciary a ‘bligh’ to avoid regulatory oversight as to how it spends its money may in the circumstances be seen by the ordinary person as a favour in return for favourable judgments.
Persad-Bissessar also claimed that in the midst of the PNM internal elections, two Cabinet colleagues are apparently engaged in an inside battle against each other.
She noted it was Government Minister Stuart Young who gave Nelson’s notarised statement to the NCA.
She said taxpayers’ are now saddled with the possibility of having to pay $150 million to Nelson in his lawsuit against the AG.
Background
Since the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) discontinued criminal charges against Ramlogan and Ramdeen for alleged kick backs with State briefs, there have been statements by Al-Rawi, Young and AG Reginald Armour.
Al-Rawi defended the indemnity agreement, saying he was advised by senior counsel. He also said senior counsel further advised that Nelson’s civil lawsuit for indemnity breach was doomed to fail.
Young issued a post on Facebook on Sunday stating that it can never be a breach of any “proper” legal agreement, or law, to provide evidence to a legitimate law enforcement agency.
Armour stated that he will still be seeking redress despite the “stunning” discontinuation of the charges.
The AG stated that he will consider every available avenue to protect the public’s interest and recover any proceeds of the crimes allegedly committed by Ramlogan and Ramdeen as well as disciplinary proceedings before the Disciplinary Committee of the legal profession.