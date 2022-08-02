Rescue the urban youths from the pervasive gang culture.
That’s the call of the executive of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) headed by senior counsel Israel Khan which yesterday extended its condolences to the family of criminal justice advocate Akilli Charles on his unfortunate and untimely passing.
Charles, 42, who successfully challenged the State in court over the unconstitutionality of parts of the Bail Act that precluded those charged with murder from applying for bail, was shot dead by gunmen on Saturday night as he stood outside his Covigne Road, Diego Martin, home.
Last Thursday the Privy Council ruled in Charles’ favour, dismissing the State’s appeal and cementing it in law that anyone in Trinidad and Tobago accused of murder was free to apply to the High Court for bail.
In a media release yesterday, the CBA said: “Akilli Charles championed a cause whilst incarcerated and continued to champion that cause well beyond his acquittal when there was no longer any personal benefit to him after having lost nine years of his life incarcerated before his eventual discharge.”
Beyond his advocacy for pretrial bail for charges of capital murder, the CBA said Charles sought to advocate for much-needed changes in the criminal justice system now plagued with endemic delay, which continues to result in citizens being held without trials for periods far in excess of ten years, delays which undermine the rule of law and render otiose our constitutional protections and farcical, the presumption of innocence.
Charles also advocated against gang recruitment in his own area, a cause which is believed to have been the reason for his untimely demise, it added.
“The executive of the Criminal Bar, on the occasion of Emancipation Day, recognises the efforts of Akilli Charles who fought to save the younger generation in his community from becoming part of the gang culture which in the last 20 years has disproportionately affected urban Afro-Trinidadian youth.
“It is hoped that the untimely death of Akilli Charles would not be in vain. As such we call on the relevant stakeholders to engage in a collaborative effort and take immediate steps to continue the work of rescuing the urban youth from the now pervasive gang culture,” the CBA added.
The CBA said it stands “ready and committed to lending its assistance to the cause of eradicating gang culture as well as in working with the Government, Opposition, police and Judiciary with a view to restoring normalcy to the criminal justice system”.
George: Sad reflection on T&T
Meanwhile, attorney Martin George says the murder of Charles is a sad reflection of the Trinidad and Tobago society, where it seems that some young men are safer inside of the prison’s walls than outside.
“Because it’s just less than a week the Privy Council made that historic ruling on the matter that was brought in his favour, and now he’s been pronounced dead,” George said in a video social media post yesterday.
“We call upon the police authorities of Police Commissioner to ensure that they make a priority the safety and security of Trinidad and Tobago for all citizens,” he added.