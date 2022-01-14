Lawyers: Woman’s rights infringed

last rites: Relatives look on at the lit pyre of Gewaan Ramkissoon as the body was cremated yesterday at the Caroni Cremation site under Hindu rites. The family said they wish the Government would open up rivers and beaches so other families who lost loved ones can perform their final rites to the fullest. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

From left are Looking on are Husband and wife Navin and Aneisha Ramkissoon, nephew and uncle-in-law, right and center also Ramesh Ramkissoon cousin of Gewaan.

While Government has lifted the ban on open air cremations for Covid victims the protocols are still being worked out before this can take place.