Le Hunte resigns as vice-chairman of PNM

Robert Le Hunte

Former government minister Robert Le Hunte has resigned his position as vice-chairman of the People’s National Movement.

Le Hunte confirmed this to the Express yesterday.

He said the resignation took effect on December 31.

Le Hunte said he resigned because he was about to assume a senior position in the private sector and he felt this was not compatible with holding a high office in a political party.

“Holding office to me is about your ability to perform and not about the holding of the office. This has always been my mantra in everything. I never try to hold on to an office if I feel that I cannot perform in it effectively. I have joined the private sector and the job that I will be assuming, it will have to take on a very public persona and I don’t think I would be able to effectively carry out the responsibilities of vice-chairman of the PNM while functioning in a soon to be new office. And that is all that it is,” Le Hunte said.

Le Hunte, a former public utilities minister, currently holds the position of financial services adviser to the ANSA McAL Group.

A career banker, he took early retirement from a job at Republic Bank in charge of its expansion thrust into the African continent, (operating in Ghana), to join the Cabinet in September 2017.

He also gave up his Ghanaian citizenship to become a senator.

He won the internal election contest for the vice-chairmanship at the last PNM convention as a member of the Rowley team in October 2018.

But in May 2020, he resigned suddenly from the Cabinet due to policy differences in the restructuring of water provider WASA.

His budding political career took a further blow when he was not selected as the candidate for La Brea in the 2020 general election.

Last October it was announced that he had returned to the private sector, having been appointed financial adviser at the ANSA McAL Group.

