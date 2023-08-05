Leaders breach code of conduct

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar used inappropriate and insensitive language when she called on people to stand their ground and “light up” home invaders, says the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour.
In a release yesterday, the council said it met on Wednesday and discussed complaints made against Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Opposition Senator Anil Roberts, former national security minister Jack Warner and Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) leader Phillip Edward Alexander.
The council’s secretary, Leela Ramdeen, issued a release saying it had received five reports about Persad-Bissessar’s language at a political meeting on July 31 when she said, “So when the criminals invade your home, draw your licensed firearm and light them up. Empty the whole clip.”
The council said the complaint was that Persad-Bissessar was invoking violence.
“The society is aware that one policy advocated by the UNC is ‘Stand Your Ground’ and to this end the speaker was elaborating and defending the proposed policy,” the release noted.
While policy elaboration is in keeping with the code, in the context of a society besieged with crime and violence, the language used on political platforms should be tempered to reduce societal violence, it added.
The release said that the contentious issue is Persad-Bissessar’s language and from its perspective, the language used is inappropriate and insensitive and breaches Section 2 on Prohibited Conduct where Clause 4 states that persons should not use language or act in a way that may provoke violence; or intimidate candidates, members of parties, representatives or supporters of parties or candidates, or voters; or invite, encourage or foster hatred, resentment or any form of violence.
PM in breach too
The council also found that Rowley used language that was “again insensitive and inappropriate and could be deemed to be derogatory. Prohibited Section clauses 3 and 4 are thus applicable herein”.
This is the third occasion the council has ruled that Rowley’s language was in breach of the code.
The release said that it received a complaint about Rowley’s comments at a July 13 political meeting where he used “gratuitous ethnic innuendo”, suggesting that “Indians in general, and Kamla Persad-Bissessar in particular, are “alcoholics and drunkards”, telling the audience, “Kamla Persad-Bissessar drink your rum and go back to bed”.
The council also said that some aspects of Warner’s return speech at the Centre of Excellence were in breach of the code.
The release noted that Warner referred to Energy Minister Stuart Young using “pejorative names”, and he referenced Young’s ex-wife and her daughter in his speech and they are not involved in the campaign.
It also noted that Warner repeatedly referred to Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales in the female gender, though apologising every time he used the female pronoun.
“All of which sought to assassinate the character of Mr Young and Mr Gonzales, and with regard to the references to Mr Young’s family members, they are not part of the campaign,” said the council.
The council noted that a complaint was made that Roberts, at a public meeting in Sangre Grande, attacked Government Minister Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, and his comments were very disrespectful to women in general.
The council said that Roberts’ presentation was in breach of the code.
The release also said that the council looked into newspaper reports where the The People’s National Movement (PNM) called on the council to examine Alexander attempting “to force a confrontation with a PNM candidate while campaigning on July 29, 2023”.
The council said it was limited to the information in the newspaper article, but reminded that the code speaks to the issue of a campaign that is free from fear.