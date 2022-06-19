Leaders highlight the importance of dads

Father’s Day honours all fathers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers, and father figures for their contribution. Several prominent people shared their Father’s Day greetings with the Sunday Express recently. They all urged fathers to be proper role models.

Industrial electrician at NH International Caribbean Ltd, Roger Vialva: “I wish all the best to the fathers, a grand day. I would be sleeping. But I am sure my seven children will be doing something special for me, as usual. My dad (Innocent Vialva) passed away 15 years ago. He always taught me to ‘Never take your life for granted’. Do your best and treat everyone with respect.”