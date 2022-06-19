Leaders highlight the importance of dads

Father’s Day honours all fathers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers, and father figures for their contribution. Several prominent people shared their Father’s Day greetings with the Sunday Express recently. They all urged fathers to be proper role models.
Industrial electrician at NH International Caribbean Ltd, Roger Vialva: “I wish all the best to the fathers, a grand day. I would be sleeping. But I am sure my seven children will be doing something special for me, as usual. My dad (Innocent Vialva) passed away 15 years ago. He always taught me to ‘Never take your life for granted’. Do your best and treat everyone with respect.”
Executive chair of the Emancipation Support of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada: “On behalf of ESCTT, we want to send special greetings to our nation and the fathers of the nation, and in particular those of the Yoruba Village Community, especially those attending the Yoruba Drum festival. Our children need our fathers and they need the strength, courage, determination and resilience to take care of the next generation. It’s required for the nurturing of our young children and youths as they face the challenges of today’s world. This is what our children need.”
Newly elected president of the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) Kevin David: “To our fathers, the men who act as fathers, and those who attend their child’s PTA meeting, a Happy Father’s Day. One day is certainly not enough to express our love and appreciation. The responsibility of a father goes beyond financial support. The hugs and stories read to a child are important. The projects that you work alongside them with contribute to the holistic development of the child. Being a father is a lifelong job that only requires you to take it one day at a time. I take the opportunity to encourage our fathers to join the child’s PTA, making a lifelong contribution, not just to your child, but to the improvement of the school. I also extend a Happy Fathers’ Day to my father Kenneth David. I thank my children Kevan, Kaleb, Khesedah and Kaiser for their love and support.”
Former Public Utilities minster Ancil Antoine: “I wish all the fathers of the nation a Happy Father’s Day.”
May God continue to bless you as you nurture your children and the young ones. Let us strive to be exemplars. Let us encourage our children to read and develop an appreciation for our country. Encourage our children to aspire to positive values and observe the watchwords of our late prime minister Dr Eric Williams: “Discipline, Production, Tolerance.”
President of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) Rajiv Diptee: “Dads really play a key role for children. As patriarchs of the households, we must be exemplars. We are the leaders of the nation. We have to be responsible in ensuring proper family values are transferred to the children. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads of the nation. We have to ensure our children emulate outstanding role models. They would look to our shining examples to deter them from the path of crime and violence. We want to strive to be good husbands to our wives, as well.”
Director of La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre Andreina Briceno Brown: “We wish them all the best during this difficult year, especially for those parents who had the difficult responsibility of guiding boys and girls, to give them the correct values and principles to build a stronger society. Ensure they have children who can build stronger families. Every day we have to celebrate life. I urge them to take care of their health, especially amid the Covid-19 situation. I want to encourage the Venezuelan fathers to continue building capacities and talents. Do the best they can do to surmount the challenges they are facing in Trinidad and Tobago. Build themselves and integrate themselves into the communities. We depend upon them being exemplars, so we can have a world devoid of violence, but based on respect, tolerance and love.”
Port of Spain businessman Will Chang: “The fathers do the most, and get the least returns. But we do what we have to do. Even though things are gloomy, we should not give up and always have hope for a better tomorrow. I would urge them to continue to be a role model and not have them follow the negative role models out there. Fathers for the first models, you have to be the one seeking the children’s best interest.”
Activist Juliet Davy: “I was blessed and fortunate to have a dad who raised me with moral and spiritual values. Both my parents are alive (Owen and Angela Clarke). I am just blessed because they say ‘Raise a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it’. Many people seek treasures. I appreciate my dad for his life lessons which took me through childhood and womanhood. I have not departed from it. The reason we are seeing so much crime, especially at the hands of young men, is due to the lack of fathers. We have moved away from good values. We should really look back to their teachings and what they would like for us to be, as children, in recognising Father’s Day.”
Port of Spain South Member of Parliament Keith Scotland: “I want wish all the fathers a responsible Father’s Day. I think the role of a father is grossly underestimated. But I want to say to the fathers, there is a role for them in nurturing our young men and women. Especially the fathers of East Port of Spain. Try to treat fatherhood as serious business. Step up to the plate. Our young men and women are crying out for it.”
Redemption Christian Centre Bishop Dr Victor Gill: “I want to say Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers of our nation. It is an honourable, important, responsible calling. The Bible says the fifth commandment is to ‘Honour your father and mother’. Father is always mentioned first, which is indicative of the premium God has placed on men. Men are responsible for leading their families. If the nation has to be blessed, we must have godly fathers and children. Children must learn to honour their fathers as guardians of their homes. These are principles that are indispensable if we want the blessings of God on our nation and our families. God’s choicest blessings to all the fathers, and may God bless our nation.”