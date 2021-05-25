Leaders under pressure urged to watch their mental health

While there has been much discussion about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the mental health of medical workers, children and other sectors of society, the public is being urged to also consider the impact on the mental health of those in leadership.
They, too, are human and can become overwhelmed.
This was the advice of clinical psychologist Dr Jefferson Jurawan yesterday as he acknowledged the pressures that those in office—like the Prime Minister and the Health Minister—are also facing at this time.
In addition to their responsibilities to the country, they may also be experiencing anxiety and stress on a personal level, Jurawan told the Express during a phone interview.
“People in leadership positions are human as well. They are also very concerned about the pandemic. They are concerned about death. They are concerned about their own health, their financial situations, their children not going to school.
“They have to be taking care of themselves and everyone else at this point,” he said.
“It is a heavy workload so it is difficult for people in these positions to juggle their own lives with their responsibilities.”
Using himself as an example, Jurawan said even as a psychologist trying to help his clients cope, he sometimes needs help to cope himself.
He said he has seen a significant spike in people seeking therapy and other psychological services since the beginning of the pandemic as people are anxious and fearful.
“While I am trying to help them, I also have a fear as well for my own safety and security. So now I have to juggle the mental health of my clients and my own safety and security as well. It is mentally draining to me as well.”
Leaders need
support, too
Jurawan is one of several psychologists providing counselling services to the public via a hotline.
He said many people have been calling in seeking help to cope with depression, anxiety, panic and other issues related to the pandemic.
“So, you have to deal with all the emotions and the cases coming before you and you have to take care of yourself, too,” he said.
Jurawan’s advice to those in Government and other leadership positions would be to take care of themselves physically, mentally, socially and spiritually as they must be at their best in order to help anyone else.
“They should have somebody that they can speak to about their experiences and how they are feeling,” he said.
He said while the public may look at those in leadership positions as being in control and having everything together, they are all human at the end of the day.
“The Prime Minister is a human being. The Health Minister is a human being. The Minister of National Security is a human being. The Commissioner of Police is a human being. Everybody will require some level of support at some time as the pandemic continues because we are all just human.”
See Page 18