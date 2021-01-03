Leak repaired after months

Not excluding the private sector which can also be frustrating to deal with, if you ever had to deal with the public service you know there is sometimes an insurmountable wall of bureaucracy, red tape, and transferred calls to nowhere.
The Express returns today to perhaps its most popular people’s column, renamed “The Express Takes Action”, to help citizens negotiate the bureaucratic maze, and to get results for everyday problems that affect the quality of life.
The column begins today and will be published every Monday.
THE PROBLEM
A leaking WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) pipeline had, for a year, troubled the residents of LP 169 Avocat Village, in Fyzabad, waterlogging surrounding properties.
One resident, who asked to remain unnamed, contacted the Express last Tuesday and chronicled his year-long struggle to stop the endless gushing of water onto his front yard.
The leaking line located under a nearby sidewalk began invading his private property in January 2020, then snaked its way into neighbours’ yards.
Images were sent to the Express showing the muddy mess the leak was causing. With the leak’s water pressure having increased in the past few weeks, the residents feared damage to their properties.
In April 2020, WASA came to assess the situation and a repair crew revisited the area in June to begin fixing the problem.
Residents were however not offered an explanation when the crew packed up and left the issue unresolved. Since then, attempts to obtain an update on the matter from the authority had gone unanswered, despite more than 30 e-mails and calls to WASA.
“There was a runaround for a period and then we didn’t hear anything from them for the past few months. We got our MP involved and he put us into contact with someone there, but nothing was been done. I never got a response, I got automated responses from their customer service. In my e-mails from January, I would say 30-31 e-mails asking for updates, I used Facebook messenger, WhatsApp messenger, I used their app to contact them. Still no positive response. We just want the issue to be dealt with,” said the hapless resident.
ACTION
Contacted by the Express for a response last Thursday, WASA explained that leak repairs are prioritised by size, area and volume of water supply.
“The response time to repair a leak varies depending on the nature of the leak i.e. size of the pipeline, area supplied and volume of water being lost through the leak. As such, higher priority is given to leaking transmission pipelines that range from eight to 36 inches in diameter, because of the greater volumes of water that can be lost through such leaks and the number of persons impacted,” said WASA.
When asked about why the Avocat Village leak has taken so long to be repaired, WASA said its first report was received in August.
But the Express query brought results. We called last Tuesday, WASA visited on Wednesday and an assessment began on Thursday. The crew expected to finish repairs today.
“The first official report received by the authority regarding the leak located at LP 169 Avocat Village, Fyzabad, was on August 4, 2020, however subsequent attempts to locate the leak were unsuccessful. Further investigations were carried out on December 30, 2020 utilising specialist equipment and final repair is scheduled for January 4, 2020,” said WASA.
If you locate a leak, this is what to do
Reports can be made through WASA’s customer service hotline. Customers should provide a name, street name, house or lot number, nearest light pole number, landmark and a contact number. 800-LEAK (5325) can be contacted to specifically report a leaking line. WASA officials have stated that repairs are specifically prioritised by size, location and volume. In the event of prolonged leaks, its customer complaints can be accessed via e-mail at customercomplaint@wasa.gov.tt
Or WhatsApp 709-7793
Do you have a complaint
you want action on?
Send your information to khamarie.rodriguez
@trinidadexpress.com, or
WhatsApp at 313-4141