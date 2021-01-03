Leak repaired after months

January 2021 will kick off with elections.

By-elections will be held in five local government electoral districts on January 25.

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election will also be held on the same day.

Today is nomination day for candidates to file their nomination papers.

The by-elections in the five electoral districts are being held because former councillors and mayors for those districts were elected as Members of Parliament, in the August 10 general election.