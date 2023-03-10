Leaking vessel off Clifton Hill

IT was a group of retirees who spotted a leaking offshore supply vessel in the waters off Clifton Hill, Point Fortin, earlier this week.
The authorities have been alerted, the Express was told, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the owner of the vessel, and how it drifted away unnoticed.
In the meantime, however, contaminants are being dumped into the water.
Former Petrotrin supervisor Shurland Richards said the retirees were bathing at the Clifton Hill Beach, a daily routine, when they began smelling the toxins.
He said, “We observed the vessel there almost two weeks now. It has almost run aground. A group of us go to the beach every morning, at around 5.40 a.m., as recreation. And yesterday we began smelling what seemed to be diesel. Then as the sun came up, we saw the sheen in the water and realised the vessel was leaking.”
Richards said he contacted the authorities.
An investigation conducted by Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards revealed that the vessel was being held at a private mooring at the former Trinmar facilities in Point Fortin.
Richards said he was informed that the owner of the vessel, ANYA, was contracted by Trinmar. That contract, he said, ended with the restructuring of the State-owned oil company, and the vessel was not removed.
“This boat was being held at a private mooring. We can’t seem to find the owner of that boat. Apparently he is not a local. In the past he did work for Trinmar, but with the restructuring of the company I think he would have lost the contract and the boat was being kept in the compound in one of the other contractor’s mooring.
“The owner was supposed to take care of it, and it broke out and made its way to that beach,” Richards said.
Richards added the vessel drifted to the Clifton Hill Beach, one of the most popular beaches in the south-western peninsula.
Drone footage showed the vessel partially submerged near the beach facility, and pollutants leaking into the environment.
Richards said he reached out to Heritage Petroleum on the issue. “Heritage noted that the contractor was not employed with their company and they were not responsible,” he said.
The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and Institute of Marine Affairs have also been contacted, Richards said. “I have spoken with the EMA and IMA, and was informed that a team will be coming to the area to investigate the matter,” he said.
A search of the vessel found that ANYA is an offshore tug/supply ship built in 1979 and currently sailing under “the flag of Unknown”. The length of the vessel is 52 metres and gross tonnage 649. Its navigation status was listed as “laid-up”. This means the vessel is temporarily out of service, the Express was told.