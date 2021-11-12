“LEARN to walk away.”
This was the message preached during the funeral of 26-year-old Kezia Jeneka Guerra who police said may have been killed by a man who wanted to have a relationship with her.
The funeral, which was streamed live via YouTube, began at approximately 2 p.m. yesterday at the Refreshing Spring Open Bible Standard Church at the corner of Blackford Street and Cantaro Main Road, Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz.
Guerra was last seen alive by her relatives on October 30 and a day later her disappearance was reported to the police.
On November 4, her body was found in a shallow grave off Santa Barbara Road, Maracas Valley, St Joseph. Police believed she had been killed by a taxi-driver who ended his own life the weekend she disappeared.
Guerra’s great-uncle, radio personality Harvey Boris, spoke on behalf of her mother, Aretha Johnson, who was too distraught to speak, and her father, Anthony Guerra, currently resident in Canada but was unable to arrive for the funeral.
“Rest in peace and rise in glory,” the uncle said as he looked down on her casket.
He said, however, that he wanted to make an appeal to all men.
“You must walk away. In recent times a number of women have been slaughtered and we cannot continue like this,” he added.
“Talk to your sons, your brothers and` to men in general that no matter how bad it gets we must have the strength to walk away. My God, have mercy on us and we will learn to walk away by the grace of God because by the grace of God he will open a better door for you because love is not about ownership,” he said. His message resonated well with the audience as they hung on to every bit of his message.
Jeneka’s cousin, who delivered the eulogy, described her as strong-willed and stubborn.
She was remembered for always smiling and her love for children.
Rev Marcus Charles, who delivered the homily, said he, too, remembered her smile.
“She was always forever smiling as life had not yet put any weight on her and the last time we spoke she held her hands on her hips and said she was coming home someday,” he said.
He said people needed to have more value for their lives as, “it is not about how long you live but how well you lived”.
Two men who were assisting the police in their investigation were released.