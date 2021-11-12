“LEARN to walk away.”

The Ministry of Health is negotiating with the manufacturers/suppliers of the new Covid-19 potentially life-saving Covid treatment antiviral drugs with a view to procuring them in the fight against the pandemic, if and when they are approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday who indicated Government was in talks with both manufacturers—Merck and Pfizer International (who make molnupiravir and paxlovid, respectively).