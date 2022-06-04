LEAVE MY NAME ALONE!

A name-calling spat has erupted between Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis.
On Thursday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar called out Robinson-Regis for repeatedly calling her full name “Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar” at a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting last week Tuesday in Arima.
At the time, Robinson-Regis was chastising Persad-Bissessar for her statement that there is a paedophile ring in the People’s National Movement (PNM), and challenged her to take the information to the police.
Members of the audience cheered loudly and laughed when Robinson-Regis said: “There comes a time when we have to call you Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar for the cowardly, deceptive, dishonest, disingenuous individual that she takes, revel and takes time in being, and that time is now.”
She continued: “Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar, I don’t care if I am WPC, but I am also L.O.T.H, I am also L.V.C., and I am also here to tell you, come there from dey tonight! We have to do that, ladies and gentlemen, because she is trying to rewrite history.
“They are attempting to construct their own truth, they are engaging in all manner of semantics to absolve themselves from blame, but I am saying they are only digging deeper holes for themselves. You, Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar, you are the leader and ringleader of a party that would lie, steal and do anything unholy for political power.”
She said Persad-Bissessar has all this information on PNM members being paedophiles and she is not using it against them.
“Deceptive Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar, you making a host of allegations against our party, which was founded on the principles of ethics, morality, respect, honesty, which is led by a man who lives his life in accordance with the principles of ethics, morality, respect and honesty,” she said.
She again called out Persad-Bissessar’ full name when she noted that Persad-Bissessar was a Cabinet member when that received the Robert Sabga 1997 report on children’s homes.
Melting pot of names
Speaking on Thursday at the United National Congress (UNC) T&T Speaks cottage meeting, Persad-Bissessar fired back at Robinson-Regis, saying she was proud of her name which she got from her ancestors. She said further that Robinson-Regis’ name is that of a “slave master”.
This sparked the ire of the PNM Women’s League, which yesterday condemned Persad-Bissessar’s comments and accused her of “race-baiting”.
Persad-Bissessar said: “We have WPC Camille, also known as Credit Card Camille, also known as wigs, yes, wiggy. And there is another one, using the Government credit card when you in government before to buy what? Fertility treatment. Girl, don’t let me start on you, yuh know, so stop calling my name on your platform!
“What you so vex about my name for? This lady went on a platform last week and three or four time calling ‘Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar’; isn’t that a beautiful name? What problem you have with my name? What’s wrong with my name?”
Persad-Bissessar added: “Camille, at least I have a name from my ancestors; where you got yours from? Your name is that of a slave master, so be real, understand, we respect you, we respect ourselves, and as I told everyone last time I spoke down at the Penal Rock Road Hindu School, be proud of who you are.
“Be proud of what you are. In this country, the people of this land, we have come from the greatest nations of this world, that is what will make us a greater nation and make us a great people.”
She continued: “Why? Our forefathers came out of Africa, they came out of China, they came out of India, they came from all over the world; we have a melting pot of people here, Camille so leave my name alone! I like my name! You keep yours. We are happy with our names, all our people are happy with their names, whether they came out of Africa, came out of India, out of China.”
Persad-Bissessar paid tribute and expressed gratitude for all forefathers who came to Trinidad and Tobago and settled to make a better life for themselves and their children.