Leave women alone.
That’s the cry of the cousin of Dwight Waldropt who killed his 36-year-old wife, Adeina Alleyne, in front of their young children on Tuesday night, and then hanged himself.
The murder took place just one week after the killing of 53-year-old mother of two Karen Rauseo Karim, of Princes Town. Rauseo Karim’s boyfriend has been charged with her murder.
Waldropt, 33, slit the throat of Alleyne and hacked her to death at his apartment at Building 5, Embacadere, San Fernando, on Tuesday night.
He attacked Alleyne with a chopper as she entered his apartment to pick up their two children, ages seven and two years old. Alleyne ran a few steps and collapsed on the floor of a bedroom and died.
Waldropt walked to a washroom area and hanged himself from a cord tied across the ventilation bricks.
The couple was in a relationship for eight years and had two sons. Alleyne also had an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, but she was staying with other relatives at the time of the incident.
The Express was told Alleyne had ended their tumultuous and abusive relationship in December.
She then moved back into an apartment at another building at Embacadere with her grandmother, with whom she (Alleyne) had grown up since her mother passed away when she was a teenager. However, because of their two sons, the couple still interacted with each other.
Donna Sparks, a cousin of Waldropt, said she believed he had planned the murder-suicide that evening. Sparks said she had heard that Waldropt told people in the apartment buildings community that he had bought a chopper which he intended to use to kill her.
Ambushed
The Express was told Waldropt, a security guard, did not go to work on Monday, but kept his two sons with him that day. Around 7 p.m. when Alleyne went to his apartment to take the children back to her grandmother’s, he ambushed her with the chopper.
Maureen Arrindell, who was also a mother figure to Alleyne, said the two sons were left traumatised after witnessing the deaths of their parents.
Arrindell, who was in church when the incident occurred, said she was told about what happened that night. “After he (Waldropt) cut her throat, he squeezed the older son’s throat and told him, ‘Your mother made me do this.’ The child’s throat is still hurting him,” she said.
She said the seven-year-old boy’s clothes were bloodied when he ran to the neighbours for help.
The neighbours found the door locked from inside.
They broke down the door and found Waldropt’s body hanging in the washing area. The two-year-old child sat on the bed near where his mother’s body lay on the floor.
Neighbours contacted police, and officers of the San Fernando CID, Southern Division Task Force, and Homicide Region III responded.
Arrindell said Alleyne had reported Waldropt to the police several times, and even gotten a restraining order, but there was still interaction between them because he lived close by. “He always threatened that he would kill her. There were a lot of physical fights. I was told that she made reports to the police, and even got a restraining order. But then he lived right in another building, so close by. A neighbour said at one time they kicked him down the stairs because of the way he was quarrelling,” she said.
“They never lived together too long. After arguments, he would tell her to leave his place, and later on she would go back there. He was always at war with her. He didn’t want her to speak or interact with anyone else in the neighbourhood,” she added.
Sparks recalled when their older son was a baby, during an argument Waldropt dangled the child over the balcony of the building. She knew Waldropt became very violent as an adult, especially when he drank alcohol.
The cousin said she had begged Waldropt to leave Alleyne alone, and he would laugh and said he would.
“He did not have trust in his relationship with her. I told him to stop calling the girl and telling her all kinds of nasty things. But this is how it ended,” she said.
Appealing to men to leave women alone when their relationships do not work out, Arrindell said, “When these things do happen, people need to walk away. There are plenty men and women out there, get someone else.” Arrindell remembered Alleyne as a quiet, hard-working person, who was ‘“quick to smile”.
Juliette Laing, co-owner at Puff n’ Stuff, where Alleyne was employed for the last 13 years, said she remember her as hard-working.
Laing said she and Alleyne’s co-workers had tried to counsel her through her difficult times. “In her mind, she probably thought she had things under control. This is so very sad. Everyone here is shaken up and trying to come to terms with this sad situation,” said Laing.
Autopsies on the bodies are expected to be done at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James, tomorrow.