THE law is clear and a message must be sent that children are off limits when it comes to sexual activities.
And those who have any intention of engaging in such activities with minors, even if there is no resistance from the child, must cast it from their minds immediately and walk away.
So said Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas yesterday during a virtual hearing as he imposed a sentence of nine years’ hard labour on a San Juan man who fathered three children with an under-age girl.
The first child was born in 2009 when the girl was just 13 years old. The second was born two years later, and the third when she was 18.
“Despite the fact that the reproductive aspect of the female anatomy may physically be functioning by age 14, a young girl is not properly fit to become a mother (and) certainly not in today’s societal conditions,” said the judge.
“Such a girl is likely to lack the physical and financial wherewithal to look after and raise another human being. Such a girl is likely to lack the emotional maturity to raise a child, she being herself a child,” he added.
In addition to the sentence, the man, who was 24 at the time, was also ordered to register with the sex offenders’ registry, to be established by the Commissioner of Police, within seven days of his release from prison.
For ten years after that, he is to report on a yearly basis to the police station closest to where he lives.
Usually it is permitted for the names and additional details of those convicted of sex crimes to be published. However, in this instance, it has been omitted to protect the identity of the victim since the man is the father of her children.
‘Untimely in the extreme’
At one point in time, the two were members of a steel orchestra in San Juan.
Based on his evidence, the man said he used to tutor the girl in playing the instrument. Their relationship soon grew sexual, he said, but at no point did he question her age.
This was because “she presented herself as a very mature female” and he believed she was an adult.
“The court regards this as unlikely in the extreme,” said Justice St Clair-Douglas in passing sentence.
The man was charged with six counts of sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 14. Those offences took place over the course of several months in 2009 when she was 12.
On each of the charges, he was ordered to serve nine years’ imprisonment to run concurrently.
Even though the judge made mention of other instances where the two continued to have sexual relations even after the man was charged, Justice St Clair-Douglas said these mentions were just being made by the court to put into context the relationship between the two.
In no way, he said, was the court going to punish the man for something for which he was never charged or convicted.
“The laying of charges in July (2009) did not act as a deterrent of the conduct that began in February. He continued to engage in intercourse with the VC (virtual complainant) even after he was informed that she was pregnant and after he had been charged.
“She had her first child on the 15t November of 2009 when she just turned 13. The second child was born on August 10th, 2011. She was 14. The prisoner had three children with her, the last being when she was 18,” said the judge.
The man was convicted of the offences in February this year and had been in prison custody since then.
Owed $39,600 in maintenance
Justice St Clair-Douglas went on to say that the man claimed he was encouraged by the girl’s mother to continue coming to their house to take care of the children.
However, the judge noted that, up to the time of trial, the man had been owing $39,600 in maintenance payments.
“This is a clear indication that he had not been fulfilling his responsibilities as a father,” he said.
While the judge said there was no evidence to suggest the man ever forced the girl into carrying out the acts, this did not in any way make him less liable of having committed serious criminal offences.
Parliament legislated and made such offences punishable by law where a person can be made to serve up to life in prison, the judge pointed out.
This, he said, went to show how serious such offences are viewed.
“This being a 12-year-old girl, the prisoner ought to have known better, he ought to have done better, he ought to have turned away,” he added.
Justice St Clair-Douglas said a common question to children was usually “what do you want to be when you grow up”.
Usually children, he said, would respond by naming jobs and careers as wild as their imagination can run.
“This court has never encountered a young girl whose ambition was to have her first child at age 12, her second child at age 14 and three children by the time she reached adulthood.”
He said the girl’s probation officer’s report showed she regretted having to drop out of school to care for her children.
“You ruined this young girl’s life,” he said.
State attorney Giselle Furguson-Heller appeared on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), while criminal defence attorney Fulton Wilson represented the man.