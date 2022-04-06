Lecturer loses lawsuit

A $.3 million lawsuit brought by a former lecturer at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) against the institution, because his three-year contract was terminated 14 months prematurely, has been dismissed by the High Court.
The money that was being sought represented what physicist Rabindranath Ramsaroop said was being owed to him as payment for the remainder of his contract.
Ramsaroop, who holds a PhD in engineering, entered into a number of three-year contracts with the UTT, beginning in 2006.
The last contract came into effect in September 2016, but in May 2018, he was retrenched as senior instructor, design and manufacturing systems, due to funding issues at the university.
In total, Ramsaroop was seeking payment of $327,676.75.
The reason given to him by the university for the termination of his contract was redundancy.
Court documents stated that after he was retrenched, Ramsaroop received $152,771.16 in severance based on the number of years he had served at the university.
He was also given his full salary for the months of May, June and July—as opposed to only one month’s salary that was provided for in his contract.
Another term of the contract was that it could have been terminated at anytime due to “unforeseen changes in operational requirements”.
‘Reduction in budgetary allowance’
In its defence, attorney Stephen Singh, who appeared for UTT, argued the university was forced to reduce its expenditure and restructure the organisation due to a reduction in its budgetary allowance for the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 academic years.
In addition to that, Singh contended Ramsaroop was not the only one retrenched because of the reduced allocation.
In fact, he pointed out a total of 58 members of academic staff were informed of the challenges being faced by UTT, and of the need to restructure and reallocate resources in the best possible way.
Singh maintained Ramsaroop’s contract was not unlawfully terminated.
In delivering an oral decision yesterday, Justice Frank Seepersad described Ramsaroop’s claim as being “completely void of merit”.
While the judge said his termination was “unfortunate”, it was also necessary for the operational requirements of UTT, given the funding issues.
He pointed out that since Ramsaroop was hired in 2006, there were never any issues when it came to budgetary allocations and the first time the university encountered this problem was in 2016/2017, but UTT had no control over the sums approved by Parliament.
‘Gratuitous position adopted by UTT’
Based on the evidence in the case, Seepersad found that it cannot be said the decision to terminate the contract was unjustified.
He said in his view the university adopted a “gratuitous position” and handled the situation with “empathy and compassion”.
The reason for saying so was because even though it did not have to invoke provisions of the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits Act, since it did not apply to fixed-term contracts, it did so anyway, enabling Ramsaroop to receive a severance payment.
“It was a gratuitous position adopted by UTT, which was under no legal obligation to pay,” said the judge.
After dismissing the claim, Seepersad ordered Ramsaroop to pay reduced cost because of the lack of clarity in the contract of exactly what “unforeseen changes” meant.
Currently, Ramsaroop is an assistant professor at the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean in Jamaica.
He was represented by attorney Glen Bhagwansingh.