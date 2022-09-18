United National Congress (UNC) Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee says he is awaiting his day in court to prove his innocence.
In a media release yesterday, he deemed the two charges against him a “political witch hunt and distraction”.
Lee was charged on Friday with fraudulently receiving a tax exemption of $1.4 million on a $2.3 million Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 vehicle, as well as conspiracy to defraud. He is currently on bail in the sum of $1 million to cover both charges.
He said yesterday that the charges against him were trumped up by the Government, in an attempt to divert the public’s attention away from the “hardships” it has been causing on the country.
Lee said in due course the truth will come to light and he will prove the charges were not only futile as well as false “but are a direct attempt by an administration that has lost its way to change the national conversation away from the hardship which they have caused on our population”.
Lee said, “While this is now a matter before the court and I will remain circumspect in my comments, I take this time to inform the national public that at no time did I contravene, conspire or seek to defraud the state or its institutions through the access of exemptions for the purchase of a vehicle which all Members of Parliament are allowed.”
He went on to add that while the charges have been brought against him, he believed it was important for the public to know that the purchase of the vehicle was done so within the confines of the law.
“To this very day, the vehicle is owned by me, the vehicle remains in my name, the vehicle’s insurance is in my name, the loan agreement is in my name as all documentation supports the fact that I am the owner of the vehicle in question.
“I have always been transparent with the ownership of this vehicle to the point that I have recorded it each year since its acquisition on my annual declaration to the Integrity Commission.
“Put simply, I have been charged for a vehicle that I am the legal owner of, but this is an issue I am confident, given the proof, will be vindicated in our nation’s courts.”
‘Coincidence after
exposing Govt’
Even though the charges are now hanging over his head, Lee said he will continue to remain determined and committed in carrying out his duties and responsibilities as the UNC’s MP for Pointe-a-Pierre, “and will not be distracted, deterred or even intimidated from undertaking my role to stand up for my constituents against a government that continues to place our population under significant socio-economic burdens”.
He added, “Despite the coincidence that after spending the first few days of the week publicly exposing the Government on energy matters then to be charged on Friday, as if it was an act of suppression, I will continue to call this Government out with equal if not stronger vigour given the decimation they have undertaken in our energy sector and national community.
“I have full faith in our independent institutions, and I await my day in court to prove my innocence,” he said.
Lee is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on October 12.
He is being represented by a team of attorneys, including Wayne Sturge, Devesh Maharaj, Alexia Romero and Kandace Bharath-Nahous.
—Rickie Ramdass