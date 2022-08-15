LEE SILENT

Opposition MP David Lee and the United National Congress (UNC) were mum yesterday following the Sunday Express report that Lee was questioned by police in connection with the purchase of a $2.3 million Mercedes-Benz and whether the $1.4 million in tax exemptions derived may have benefited a party financier.
The Express tried repeatedly yesterday to reach Lee via phone but calls and messages went unanswered. Lee also did not respond several calls and text messages last week on the issue.
When contacted yesterday, UNC Public Relations Officer (PRO) Dr Kirk Meighoo said “the party will not be giving a response at this time”.
The Sunday Express reported that Lee, the Pointe-a-Pierre Member of Parliament, was questioned last Monday by detectives of the Financial Investigation Branch (FIB) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service last week Monday in connection with the purchase the Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 valued at $2,344,752.16.
The interview took place at the FIB’s Waterfront office, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. The investigation surrounding Lee involves his parliamentary privilege of exemption from paying taxes on the purchase of a vehicle.
Lee was granted exemptions in the sum of $1,416,292.65 for the purchase of the Benz. The exemption was granted on May 23, 2019, and included $293,094.02 in value added tax (VAT), $298,650 in motor vehicle tax and $824,548.63 in Customs duty.
The police probe is to determine whether Lee used the exemptions to benefit a South-based businessman and UNC financier, and whether Lee was ever in possession of the vehicle.
The businessman, who is also a licensed firearms dealer, is expected back in the country later this week, when he will be interviewed by police.