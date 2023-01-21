‘Leela didn’t deserve such a death’

THE mother of murder victim Leela Ramsubhag said her daughter did not deserve such a brutal end.
In a brief interview with the Express yesterday, Rita Ramsubhag said her family remained shocked and saddened by her murder.
Leela Ramsubhag’s body was found face-down on the ground on the premises of a house at Southern Main Road opposite the Claxton Bay Public Cemetery Thursday morning.
Police suspect she was sexually assaulted and beaten to death as there was blood on her nose and on the ground near her head.
A police report stated that Ramsubhag was 41 years old and had no fixed place of abode. The report stated that at around 9.30 a.m. police were informed about her body being found near LP 958 on Southern Main Road.
Acting police corporal Baboolal and woman police constable Baptiste were on mobile patrol and responded to the scene and met emergency medical technicians there.
The EMTs told police that they too received a report of a woman lying motionless and they arrived at around 8.55 a.m.
They made a check for vitals and found no signs of life.
Leela was found topless, but was wearing black leggings with flower pattern which had been pulled below her buttocks, police said.
She was barefoot. A pair of black rubber slippers was seen near the body. Rita said that her daughter was not in contact with her, and she last saw her a few years ago.
Leela’s two children, aged seven and ten, live with Rita. “She did not deserve this. Things not supposed to happen like that. Everybody is in shock. We are sad and trying to cope,” said the mother.
Rita said she was trying to obtain identification documents for her daughter and she expected the autopsy to be done next week.
Local government councillor for Claxton Bay/Pointe-a-Pierre Shazeeda Khan-Mohammed also expressed sadness over the incident.
Khan-Mohammed said, “Women must be protected. Almost every day there are cases where women are murdered, raped, abused and missing. Some are mentioned in the news, and some are not. If all of these were to be publicised, then women will be scared to come out of their homes.”
She said residents told her that Leela was seen purchasing fish in the Claxton Bay fishing bay, and that she may have been residing nearby, but was not a long-term resident of the area.