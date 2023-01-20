Leela’s brutal end

LEELA Ramsubhag was brutally beaten and killed, and her partially nude body discarded in the yard of a house in Claxton Bay yesterday morning.
Ramsubhag, a mother of two, was found face down on the ground outside the house at Southern Main Road opposite the Claxton Bay Public Cemetery.
Police suspect that Ramsubhag was sexually assaulted and beaten to death.
There was blood on her nose and on the ground next to her head.
A small group of residents gathered on the street, and looked on in shock at police detectives as they cordoned off the street and attempted to find clues into the homicide.
A police report stated that Ramsubhag was 41 years old and had no fixed place of abode.
A resident of the house told police around 8 a.m. she walked downstairs her home at Claxton Bay and observed Ramsubhag’s body on the ground in an area under the porch of the house.
When the Express visited her mother’s home at Ramdass Street, off Charles Street in Gasparillo, relatives declined to be interviewed.
A later police report stated that around 9.30 a.m., officers were informed about Ramsubhag’s body being found at the house in the vicinity of LP 958 on Southern Main Road.
Acting police corporal Baboolal and woman police constable Baptiste who were on mobile patrol responded to the scene and met emergency medical technicians there.
The EMTs told police that they, too, received a report of a woman lying motionless and they arrived at around 8.55 a.m.
They checked her vitals and found no signs of life.
Ramsubhag was found topless, and wearing a pair of black leggings with a flowered pattern that had been pulled below her buttocks, police said.
She was barefoot. A pair of black rubber slippers were seen near her body.
The police officers cordoned off the crime scene and a district medical officer examined Ramsubhag and ordered her body removed to the mortuary for an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
Homicide detectives assistant Superintendent of Police Steve Persad, woman acting Inspector Bruce, Sgts Jones and Ramsahai, and a team of officers from the Homicide Bureau of Region III and Central Police Division responded.
WPC Ransome is continuing investigations.
The murder toll for the year stood at 27 yesterday.
The comparative toll at the same time in 2022 was 36.
Help women protect themselves
Local government councillor for Claxton Bay/Pointe-a-Pierre Shazeeda Khan-Mohammed said she was saddened by the incident.
Mohammed said, “Women must be protected. Almost every day there are cases where women are murdered, raped, abused and missing. Some are mentioned in the news and some are not. If all of these were to be publicised, then women will be scared to come out of their homes.”
Mohammed called on the authorities to give women more means to protect themselves.
“Give women the authority to carry pepper spray and other ways to protect themselves. Also, there must be harsh punishments for crimes against women,” she said.
Mohammed said residents told her that Ramsubhag was seen purchasing fish in the Claxton Bay fishing bay, and that she may have been residing nearby but she had not been a long-term resident of the area.
The murder toll for the year stood at 27 yesterday.
The comparative toll at the same time in 2022 was 36.