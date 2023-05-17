Legal action as money goes missing from two accounts

SCOTIABANK Trinidad Ltd has been issued with separate pre-action protocol letters by attorneys representing two of its customers after monies went missing from their accounts.
The Express attempted to contact Scotiabank for comment yesterday, but was unsuccessful.
However, according to the legal letter, in one of the instances, the customer was informed he did not even have an account with the bank, even though he had deposited a cheque in the sum of almost $.2 million back in 2008. In the other instance, $27,000 mysteriously disappeared and was deposited into the account of another individual.
However, the bank refused to disclose to the affected customer the details of the person to whom the money was transferred.
In both instances, the bank has refused to reimburse the elderly customers.
Issuing the legal letters were attorneys from Freedom Law Chambers headed by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC. One letter was issued on April 28, while the other, on Monday.
The bank has been granted 28 days within which to settle the complaints or face legal action at the High Court.
In the first letter, the attorneys explained that their client, a 74-year-old man, had resigned as a heavy equipment operator from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in 2008, after 30 years’ service.
In December 2008, he received his gratuity in a cheque for the sum of $191,059.25 before opening an Interest-Bearing Fixed Deposit (IBFD) account with the bank’s Southern Main Road, Couva, branch.
The cheque was deposited. From time-to-time he would visit the establishment and make enquiries regarding the status of the account.
On each occasion, he would be informed that the account was registered and earning interest.
But one day in 2002, the man visited the bank and requested that he withdraw funds from the account to meet his medical needs and carry out renovations on his home.
However, on that occasion he was informed by a senior employee that no such account was registered under his name.
“Our client protested that the account was created in December 2008, and he gave the bank the cheque for his gratuity payment and those monies to be placed into an IBFD account. The officer had the temerity to accuse our client of lying as there was no record whatsoever of this money being deposited in the bank. He indicated that if such a deposit was made by our client, the cheque would have been cashed by the bank and appropriate entry and record would have been made of this transaction,” stated the letter.
In August 2022, the attorneys issued a Freedom of Information request to the Ministry of Finance for the disclosure of documents relating to the encashment of the cheque. Three months later, the Comptroller of Accounts on behalf of the Treasury Division responded, and provided information that the cheque had, in fact, been deposited into the man’s account at the bank’s Southern Main Road, Couva, branch on December 2, 2008.
The attorneys pointed out that, in the past, other clients of theirs have had similar issues with the bank.
“We note that although our previous clients’ complaints were resolved by the return of their monies after Scotiabank’s grandstanding, we were never made privy to the internal investigations conducted by Scotiabank as promised.
“We do not know if anyone was found liable and held responsible. We do not know if anyone was fired or disciplined. We do not know if the matter was reported to the Fraud Squad of the police service and, if so, whether criminal charges were laid against anyone. Such a secretive approach demonstrates a lack of transparency and accountability on the part of Scotiabank on a sensitive issue that is a matter of fundamental public importance,” the attorneys stated.
No hold on account
With regard to the second incident, the attorneys stated that in July of last year, the customer secured a loan of $36,682 through a product of the bank called “Scotia Line” to carry out repairs to her home.
One day, in November, while at work, she received an SMS message for access to be granted to her account.
Being suspicious of the message, she contacted the bank via phone and was informed that there was no suspicious activity regarding her account. She was advised by the person who took her call to change her password. The woman then requested that a hold be placed on her account until she was able to change the password later in the day when she returned home from work.
She was informed the bank had placed a hold on the account, However, when she returned home from work and accessed her account, she realised that no hold had been placed on the account and $27,000 was missing from it.
“Our client was informed that the bank’s investigations revealed that the recipient of the funds was a one Mr (name called). Our client explained that she does not know anyone by the name ....and hence she could not have possibly authorised or consented to the transfer of her monies to this unknown person.
“Therefore, our client urged that she would like to know the address and contact details for Mr.... The managers refused to give this information to our client,” stated the letter.