Legal aid not our job, says Ramesh

THE commission of enquiry does not have the power to provide legal aid to the lone survivor of the Paria diving tragedy and relatives of the deceased, says the commission’s attorney Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC.
He said the law of the Commission of Enquiry Act does not permit the commissioners to deal with this matter.
His comment follows yesterday’s Sunday Express report that survivor Christopher Boodram, and relatives of two of the four deceased divers, were advised to seek legal aid when they requested funding to hire their own independent legal counsel to represent them and obtain experts in preparation for the commission of enquiry scheduled to start on Wednesday.
Legal aid, which is legal assistance by attorneys working under the Legal Aid Department, must be sought through the Office of the Attorney General.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Maharaj said the commissioners plan to deal with the issue on Wednesday at the procedural hearing.
“We made it quite clear to the lawyers who wrote and made requests for funding for the families to hire their own legal counsel, that the law of the Commission of Enquiry Act does not permit the commissioners to deal with the legal aid of lawyers. We advised that their request should be made to the Government, as none of the commissioners have the power to deal with the question of legal aid,” he said.
He noted that it was also pointed out to the lawyers that the commission of enquiry is not adversarial but investigatory. He added that the commission has the statutory powers to conduct investigations and not the power to provide legal aid.
“We intend to deal with the matter frontally come Wednesday, so that the public can understand and the members of the media can understand. We have invited the media to attend the procedural hearing and those, along with other matters will be dealt with, Maharaj added.
Background
In July, attorney Dr Che Dindial of Freedom Law Chambers wrote to the commission advising that Freedom Law Chambers has been “assisting” Boodram, the estate of deceased diver Rishi Nagassar through his wife Vanessa Kussie and the family of deceased diver Yusuf Henry.
He stated that the willingness of clients Boodram, and relatives of Nagassar and Henry to assist the commission is conditional upon the ability to secure independent representation from their firm and the services of an independent expert whose evidence can assist the commission.
He also emphasised that these families were financially struggling since the death of the breadwinners of the families and, in Boodram’s case, his inability to work.
Commission chairman Jerome Lynch wrote to Dindial stating that legal aid is not within the purview of the commission and the application ought to be made to the Energy Ministry.
Energy Minister Stuart Young said on Saturday that letters received from attorneys purporting to represent family members of deceased divers have been sent to the Office of the Attorney General for advice and whatever action is determined based on the said advice. “The Office of the Attorney General will respond to all such requests,” he said.
On February 25, 2022, five LMCS divers— Christopher Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry—went to No 36 sealine riser on the Berth 6 offshore platform at Pointe-a-Pierre to conduct maintenance works on a pipeline around 2.45 p.m. Something went wrong and they were all sucked into the pipeline.
That Friday evening, Boodram was rescued by private divers, including Ronald Ramoutar, who defied orders and went in search of the men. Boodram had spent hours fighting and crawling to get out of the pipeline.
On February 28, Paria issued a statement indicating three bodies had been recovered; and on March 1, Nagassar’s body was recovered.
In March, Jamaican jurist Dennis Morrison, QC, was appointed commission chairman—but he later resigned, citing personal reasons.
In July, another Jamaican jurist, Jerome Lynch, was appointed chairman of the commission, which comprises subsea specialist Gregory Wilson with legal services provided by senior counsel Maharaj.