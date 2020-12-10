gavel

THE legal claim brought against the Commissioner of Police and the Office of the Attorney General by the Express newspaper will be ventilated in court today.

The trial will come up before Justice Frank Seepersad this morning and centres around a police search carried out at Express House in Port of Spain on March 11, by members of the Financial Intelligence Branch (FIB).

Just about two months ago the trial was to be heard by Justice Seepersad virtually, but was adjourned after there was a disruption in the court’s Internet service.

Looking for whistle-blower

That search came following the publication of an article written by investigative journalist Denyse Renne that spoke of Assistant Commissioner of Police Irwin Hackshaw being flagged by several local banks.

During the raid which was led by Supt Wendell Lucas, the office of Express editor-in-chief Omatie Lyder was searched and several flash drives seized.

The officers were seeking to obtain information as to the source of the information provided to Renne.

They also sought to search the information technology department, but were prevented from doing so by the company’s attorneys.

Injunction granted

Later the same evening, Justice Kevin Ramcharan granted an interim injunction that effectively barred members of the Police Service from conducting any further searches at the building unless the trail was heard and determined in the State’s favour. An undertaking has also been given by the company that if there was anything available at the IT department related to the source of the information, it would be preserved and not deleted.

The company is contending that the warrants that were issued by a justice of the peace allowing the officers to carry out the search of its premises were unconstitutional, unlawful, arbitrary, unnecessary and disproportionate.

It is also arguing that the search was in contravention of its guaranteed rights under the Constitution to freedom of the press.

Senior Counsel Sophia Chote and Peter Carter are representing the company, while Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein is leading the case for the State.

