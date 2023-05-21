LEGAL TANGLE

Senior Counsel Martin Daly says the fallout from the Privy Council’s ruling against the extension of the term of office of current local government representatives must be rectified quickly.
In a statement to the Sunday Express yesterday, Daly said the current councillors and aldermen are operating illegally.
On Thursday, the Privy Council ruled that the extension, as contained in the Local Government Amendment Act, 2022, did not apply for the current councillors and aldermen.
Under the previous act, the term of office for councillors and aldermen was three years.
The 2022 act extended it to four, effectively postponing local government elections.
“Refer to paragraph 34 of the judgment,” Daly said.
Paragraph 34 of the judgment states:
“It is inimical to a representative democracy that the representatives are chosen by anyone other than the electorate. It is not for Parliament, still less the Government, to choose the representatives.
“But, if the amendments to sections 11 and 12 are construed to apply to the incumbent councillors and aldermen, the effect will be that they have been chosen as representatives for an additional year, not by the electorate but by the Government, which brought the amendments into force while those councillors and aldermen were still in office.”
Daly said this makes it clear that councillors and aldermen no longer validly hold office. “The doctrine of necessity may permit a very limited latitude to operate to respond to emergencies and possibly to payroll. Even that latitude cannot be prolonged by inaction.
“That is one of the many reasons why elections must be held promptly. Later on there may be need for narrowly drafted validating legislation to put acts done during the period beyond which office was validly held on a surer foundation.
“The public interest in this ought not to be undermined by word games, political spin and egotistic conduct. A serious error was made and the public interest requires that the situation be rectified in the shortest possible time,” Daly said.
Opposition Senator and attorney-at-law Jayanti Lutchmedial yesterday described the situation as a legal crisis.
Lutchmedial said corporations were now open to litigation, as she noted that all decisions taken and money spent from the expiration of the term of office of councillors and aldermen on December 2, 2022, would have been done unlawfully.
Further, she argued they have all been wrongly paid from the public purse.
“The corporations are now at risk for an avalanche of litigation,” said Lutchmedial. “The rule of law has been fractured and there is a legal crisis that can’t be solved on the golf course.”
Lutchmedial said the Opposition had warned the Government that they were acting illegally by extending the terms of the current councillors and aldermen.
“But maybe they knew and didn’t care as their priority seems to be creating legal briefs for friends and family...this will add to the $1.2 billion legal bill while the whole of local government is shifting rudderless and aimless,” Lutchmedial stated.
She said the Government’s response to the Privy Council ruling was bizarre.
“...(Prime Minister Dr Keith) Rowley hiding, (Local Government Minister) Faris (Al-Rawi) hiding and (Attorney General Reginald) Armour lost all his shame and is claiming victory by adding up judges from different stages of the case,” she said.
She said local government representatives should have immediately vacated office following the Privy Council decision on Thursday.
Corporations waiting
on directions
Meanwhile, regional corporation heads say they are waiting on the Government to give guidelines on how to move forward.
Since the ruling, operations at some corporations have been at a standstill, the Sunday Express was told yesterday.
Chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation Raymond Cozier told the Sunday Express that scheduled meetings have been cancelled as they await further direction from the Government.
“We were supposed to have a meeting on Thursday. We all went upstairs to commence the meeting and the CEO and the corporate secretary came and said to us that, based on the ruling, they don’t think the meeting should be held because they don’t know what is the status of the local government representatives,” he said.
Cozier said this is hampering the corporation’s ability to do its work, as it cannot release funds for certain projects.
“We were about to commence the finance meeting, a very important meeting of the corporation... but they are waiting on directives from the ministry because they are saying all activities and decisions taken could be illegal.
“Next week is the statutory meeting to ratify all the decisions that were taken over the past month. And we do not know, so we are hoping that we get an answer from the ministry on how we go forward. The ministry needs to say something urgently so we can continue the services to the people,” Cozier said.
Chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation Gowrie Roopnarine said his corporation was in a state of confusion.
“We are all confused as to how to go forward. I wrote the minister asking for guidelines. He has not yet replied to give us any guidelines,” he said during a phone interview.
Roopnarine said his corporation had a planned council meeting for Tuesday and he hoped that information from the Government would come before then.
He said his burgesses, too, wanted answers.
“The people are confused. A lot have been calling me wanting to know if they can still go to their councillor’s office to make complaints and things like that. Close to 100 calls. So we really need the minister to come out and explain what is taking place,” he said.
Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire said operations at the Arima Borough Corporation are continuing as normal until further notice.
“We will await the announcement from the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development to chart the way forward,” he said. “In the meantime the councillors are there to represent the burgesses.
“We do not want to leave them without representation. We are still going to make sure that wages are paid. We want to assure our garbage collectors that we will keep on making sure they are paid, we do not want any disruption to our services. That is very, very important.”
Chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson said he, too, is awaiting further word from the Government.
“We speak to either the minister or a member of his team almost daily, so that line of communication is still open and so we just await word on the way forward,” he said.
Robinson said no services have been affected.
“We plan our work a month or two in advance so work continues. Where the only uncertainty lies is where the councillors are concerned but we continue to be available to our burgesses to do the work that is required so we await further information and we continue to do what is required to support the burgesses,” Robinson said.
Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Anil Juteram said operations at that corporation are continuing.
“Operations continue as normal in terms of all the different services that the corporation provides, like truck-borne water, cesspool cleaning, cleaning of drains and water courses... that continues,” he said.
“There is no council at the moment, but the public can reach out to the chairman’s office or if I get word of any issues, I will ensure that it is dealt with in the interim. Most mayors and chairmen will be the ones holding down the fort in a situation where the council is more or less dissolved... and as far as the public servants are concerned, the administrative arm of the corporation goes on as normal,” he said.
Juteram added: “I just hope that in the absence of a council, people maintain a level of maturity and respect, and we don’t dive into anything that will further damage or further polarise our already polarised country.”
Efforts to contact Minister Al-Rawi yesterday were unsuccessful.