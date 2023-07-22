Legal threat to end ‘unfair policy’

THE Ministry of Health is being threatened with judicial review proceedings after it did not allow a Venezuelan woman to donate one of her kidneys to her Trinidadian husband who is in dire need of a transplant.
While the woman has met all of the criteria to be a donor, medical staff have refused to accept her as one, given that she is originally from Venezuela.
On Thursday evening, attorneys acting on the couple’s behalf issued a pre-action protocol letter to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, the chairman of the North-Central Regional Health Authority and the Solicitor General’s Department, requesting that they favourably respond to the letter by no later than 4 p.m. next Tuesday or face High Court action.
The letter was issued by a team of attorneys from Freedom Law Chambers, headed by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC.
The attorneys stated that in August 2018, Trinidadian Vijay Nanan suffered a heart attack and was also diagnosed with renal failure by medical staff at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Following his discharge from the institution, he was directed to attend the renal clinic every two weeks for continued treatment.
However, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, his attorneys said Nanan began experiencing difficulties in attending the clinic and therefore started attending the Mt Hope Renal Clinic.
In November 2022, he was advised by Dr Boris Mohammed that he was a candidate for a transplant.
He therefore began the process of submitting himself for blood tests privately, gathering the results and preparing his file to submit his application.
The letter stated that on May 23 this year, he visited the transplant unit with his wife, Yolanda Maria Garcia Rodriguez, who was willing to donate one of her kidneys.
They were married on May 1, 2023, even though they had been in a relationship since 2019, the letter stated.
But upon their visit, the couple met with a senior representative of the unit identified as Mrs Tweeny, who informed them that the woman’s medical records would not be considered for review because the transplant department has a policy whereby it does not accept donors from overseas and who are not citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, the representative explained.
“Our client explained that the donor was his legally married wife, but Mrs Tweeny indicated that this did not make a difference. Our client expressed his confusion and profound disappointment because it was his understanding that any healthy adult could be a donor, once they were compatible.
“Notwithstanding this, our client left updated copies of his medical records with her, which were consolidated with the records that they previously had from his clinic visits.
“Mrs Tweeny also told our client that if he could find another donor who was a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, he could return to her and she would facilitate his entry into the transplant programme,” the letter stated.
‘Discrimination
is obvious’
The attorneys went on to add that the published policy on the Ministry of Health’s website regarding organ transplants makes no provision for nationality or residence of a potential donor.
The only applicable criteria are having a compatible blood group with the recipient and having been medically cleared to be a donor.
“In arriving at this position, you deprived our client of the opportunity to access lifesaving treatment without justification. You have failed to even consider the donor he provided (his wife) due to improper considerations.”
The attorneys stated that their client was being treated unfairly and in breach of the principles of natural justice by being denied the right to undergo the life-saving transplant by the health system’s refusal to accept his wife as a donor.
“There is no basis for discriminating against citizens who have chosen to marry a non-citizen by placing them at such a grave disadvantage, that they are unable to accept an organ from their spouse on the ground that he/she is not a citizen.
“The discrimination is obvious because a man who is married to a citizen would be able to accept the donation of an organ from his wife. There is no lawful justification for this discrepancy, and it is therefore crucial that this matter be heard and determined as a matter of urgency in the public interest,” the letter stated.
The attorneys said the upshot of the policy is that someone who is ill and in dire need of an organ transplant in this country could literally die if the patient cannot find a willing and compatible donor locally.
“Our client is currently receiving dialysis treatment and is in excruciating pain due to his condition. He is in urgent need of a kidney transplant and his wife is willing to donate this precious organ to ease his pain and suffering and save his life.
“Unfortunately, she has been unable to do so because of this irrational and unfair policy. While there are legitimate concerns about illegal donor harvesting, it is noteworthy that there is no basis for such concerns here as the donor is the lawful wife of our client. This makes the violation of his Constitutional rights all the more egregious,” the letter stated.