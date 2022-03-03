“Pray for peace in Ukraine. Whatever Russia is planning, it will not be a success.”
So said Nigeria-born Roman Catholic priest Fr Peter Aduaka while delivering the homily at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain, yesterday.
The Lenten Mass is a precursor to the 40-day period of prayer, fasting and alms giving that began yesterday, Ash Wednesday, and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday (April 14).
Lay minister Sandra Walker also officiated at the service, which was attended by about 50 people. A security guard said the first early-morning Mass was packed with about 150 people.
Compared to years gone by, several members of the congregation said they came for ashes (burnt palms) to signal the start of Lent—and not atonement for participating in A Taste of Carnival 2022.
Aduaka delicately created crosses on people’s foreheads using ashes. Cotton swabs did the trick, as people wore masks and physically distanced themselves.
When the ashes were being applied, the congregation sang, “We come with broken hearts/May you cleanse us Lord.” Attendees also took Communion, recited The Lord’s Prayer, and sang “Amazing Grace”. Readings came from Corinthians.
Asked how he would observe the Lenten period, Aduaka said: “I will be giving more of my time to evangelise. I am giving up liming and drinking red wine.”
‘God does not like war’
Registering his angst at the war on Ukraine by Russia, Aduaka said: “Lives are being destroyed. We pray that the destruction of human life comes to an end. As we begin this journey, we pray during this 40 days that the war will come to an end. We pray for Russia and Ukraine. God created the world. God does not like war.”
Aduaka said , “Pope Francis has asked us, Christians, non-Catholics and Muslims, to launch into prayer to bring an end the war in Ukraine and Russia. In Ukraine, a woman had to have her baby on the pavement. She was hiding in the rubble. A lot of Ukrainians were made homeless. It is traumatic. We need to pray it will not escalate into war involving other countries.”
According to an AP report yesterday, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said more than 2,000 Ukrainians had died, apart from its defenders. The United Nations human rights office, however, said 136 Ukrainian civilians, including 13 children, had been killed in the fighting, while another 400 had been injured. “The real toll is likely to be much higher,” Liz Throssell, a UN spokesperson, told reporters.
40-day period of self-denial
Moving to the Lenten period, Aduaka said it’s a 40-day journey dedicated to prayer, fasting and charity. “A Christian who prays is powerful. Lent is a journey. Lent reminds us of our nothingness. We came from the dirt. It is a season of self-denial. Denying ourselves of food, or whatever we like. We pray to God to help us on this journey.
“We may find it difficult to stop. We make those steps in prayer. We have an introspection. Invite each and everyone to pray and to show charity, to reach out to those who are suffering. We make our way through Christ, our Lord. We ask Jesus for mercy. This is the season of divine encounter. We commit all our children. May you guide them.”
Prayers were also said for the sick, vulnerable and the country. After the service ended, some worshippers bowed their heads in prayer.
On a personal note, Aduaka appealed to people to contribute about $84,000 to fix the leaking roof in the presbytery. He said: “The rain is here. My heart is beating fast. I am holding my brolly in my hand. The rain is coming through. I need help to change the roof. Please give whatever help you can.”
Mon Repos resident Jacqueline Phillip, who came to the Cathedral with her son, Christian Murphy, a pupil of Nelson Street Boys’ RC, said: “I don’t take part in Carnival. Every Ash Wednesday, I come here for Mass. My son is getting ready for Secondary Entrance Assessment this month (March 31). I brought him to pray and seek God’s guidance.” She said he would be giving up all meats. Christian said he wants to be a chef.
Port of Spain resident Junca Francis said she is giving up all meats and just wants to be a better person and exercise more charity, patience and kindness.
Cradling her newborn, Maraval resident Jodiann Forbes said she is also giving up meats, and “will pray and ask the Lord for his blessings”.
Liming on the perimeter of the Brian Lara Promenade, Belmont resident Shane Duncan said: “I am not giving up meat. I love pork. Sweet meat. I drink alcohol. But I will do it in moderation. I will make some time and go to church.”
Even Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez boasted, “I went for my ashes in St James Church. I am planning to lose some weight for Lent.”