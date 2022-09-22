LEONG POI CHARGED

Businessman Hugh Leong Poi has been charged with conspiring to defraud the State of $1.4 million in motor vehicle taxes from the purchase of a $2.3 million Mercedes-Benz AMG G63.
Leong Poi, 54, surrendered to the police on Tuesday morning at the Financial Investigation Branch at the Waterfront Judicial Centre on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
He was charged and then placed on bail at $800,000 by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young. He was then allowed to leave.
His matter is expected to be called on October 12.
He is being represented by a team of attorneys led by Sophia Chote, SC, and including Devesh Maharaj, Alexia Romero and Jose Young.
Leong Poi is accused of conspiring with Member of Parliament for Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee between March 24 and June 8, 2019, to defraud the State of $1.4 million.
Last Friday, Lee faced two charges in connection with the incident—one of fraudulently receiving a tax exemption of $1.4 million, and the other for conspiracy to defraud. He was granted bail of $1 million to cover both charges, and released.
The matter is also expected to be heard before a Port of Spain magistrate on October 12.
Lee is to be represented by a team of attorneys including Wayne Sturge, Devesh Maharaj, Alexia Romero and Kandace Nahous.
Lee had been questioned in August by police in connection with the purchase of the $2,344,752.16 Mercedes-Benz AMG, and whether the $1.4 million in tax exemptions derived may have benefited a party financier.
The investigation surrounded Lee’s parliamentary privilege of exemption from paying taxes on the purchase of a vehicle.
Lee was granted exemptions in the sum of $1,416,292.65 for the purchase of the Mercedes-Benz.
That exemption was granted on May 23, 2019, and included $293,094.02 in value added tax (VAT), $298,650 in motor vehicle tax and $824,548.63 in Customs duty.
All Members of Parliament are exempt from paying motor vehicle tax, VAT and Customs duties on new or used vehicles imported every two years under the Salaries Review Commission (SRC).
However, the vehicle is not to be sold during the two-year period, or half of the taxes are to be repaid.
Last Saturday, Lee issued a media release in which he said the charges against him were “a political witch hunt and distraction by this Government”.
“Put simply, I have been charged for a vehicle that I am the legal owner of, but this is an issue I am confident, given the proof, will be vindicated in our nation’s courts,” Lee said.
The charges against MP David Lee
1. During the period of 24th March, 2019 and 8th June, 2019, in the Island of Trinidad, DAVID LEE a Member of Parliament conspired with HUGH LEONG POI to defraud the State of Trinidad and Tobago of the sum of $1,416,292.65 by;
a. DAVID LEE applying for and obtaining tax exemptions in the sum of $1,416,292.65 on the purported purchase by the said DAVID LEE of a Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Wagon motor vehicle;
b. DAVID LEE having falsely represented that his purchase of the said Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Wagon motor vehicle was for the use and benefit of said DAVID LEE in the performance of his official duties, when in fact that vehicle was being purchased by HUGH LEONG POI for his use and benefit, HUGH LEONG POI not being entitled to such exemptions.
2. During the period of 24th March, 2019 and 24th May, 2019, in the Island of Trinidad, being in a Public Office as a Member of Parliament Falsely and Dishonestly applied for and obtained tax exemptions in the sum $1,416.292.65 for the purported purchase by the said DAVID LEE of a Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Wagon motor vehicle for his use and benefit in the performance of his official duties, knowing that the vehicle was being purchased by HUGH LEONG POI and knowing that the said HUGH LEONG POI not being entitled to such exemptions.