Let retail sector reopen in some form

Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud is in disbelief that the retail sector would have to wait another week to hear whether the sector would be allowed to be reopened after almost four months of closure.
His concern came following a media release from the Ministry of Health yesterday, indicating the virtual Covid-19 news conference will be held today at 11 a.m., which means there will be no Prime Minister’s news conference at 2.30 p.m.
On July 24, there was no Prime Minister’s conference and the Ministry of Health held its usual virtual conference at 11 a.m.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Aboud said the retail sector cannot wait another week to find out whether they would be given the green light as workers and owners are at a critical juncture and running on fume, as it has been almost four months of closure.
“Despite our understanding of the Covid-19 situation and of the Government’s guidance from healthcare professionals, we feel constrained to plead again for urgent consideration for at least a partial reopening of the retail sector.
“To the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and his team and to the Government, we wish to indicate that we are willing to reopen with guideline stipulations, whether it be reduced opening and closing hours or access for a limited number of customers at any one time. We feel that consideration has to be given to allow businesses to reopen in some form, so as to begin the process of allowing some trading to take place,” Aboud said.
Give us hope
The businessman stressed that an imaginative combination of restrictions, mixed with reopening guidelines of the various sectors, has to be attempted to create not only a stimulus for businesses which are drowning in liabilities but also to give a glimmer of hope that the lives the country once had can be reclaimed.
“We wish to highlight our plea to the national community to be united in the drive to protect our country by becoming vaccinated without hesitation, especially given the contagious Delta variant which is looming ahead of us,” Aboud lamented.
The newly formed Trinidad and Tobago Retailers Association indicated on Thursday that over 60 per cent of employees within the sector have been vaccinated.
Last Saturday, the Prime Minister said if retail stores “heavily vaccinate”, Government “will cautiously add more people and take a little more risk going forward”.