President Paula-Mae Weekes

‘Light awaits us’: President Paula-Mae Weekes.

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes is encouraging the national community to this year join with the Hindu community in celebrating Divali by lighting “a symbolic deya to represent the light that awaits us at the end of this Covid-19 tunnel”.

In her Divali message yesterday, the President also noted the innovation of the Hindu community in finding ways to observe the festival of lights under public health regulations that forbid the gathering of more than ten people.

Divali will be celebrated in Trini­dad and Tobago today, culminating in the lighting of thousands of small clay lamps known as deyas.

“After weeks of fasting and preparation, believers will joyously welcome the arrival of Sri Lakshmi into their homes and receive her blessings of wealth and prosperity,” Weekes said, acknowledging the Hindu goddess central to the festival, and to whom Hindus will today make ­petitions for blessings.

The essential message of Divali is a triumphal one, as it is a celebration of good overcoming evil and light extinguishing the darkness, Weekes recalled, adding: “Despite the disruption and dislocation caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the inspirational message of Divali remains undiluted, unwavering and relevant, and even as our Hindu community makes the necessary adjustments to its mode of celebration, it remains steadfast in its devotion and commitment to the values of this auspicious period.”

The President said the “essence of Divali is universal” and in the normal course of things, non-Hindus would have joined, unrestrainedly, in the celebrations by visiting their ­Hindu friends, enjoying fellowship and creating their own mini-displays of deyas.

“All of this will be much scaled down for this year, but I encourage every household to light a symbolic deya to represent the light that awaits us at the end of this Covid-19 ­tunnel,” she said.

Light finds its way

The President also noted that Lakshmi pujas will be performed around the country on this occasion and deyas lit to celebrate the third and most important day of the five-day Divali festival—commemorating the victorious return of Lord Rama and Mother Sita to Ajodhya after 14 years of exile.

Delectable sweets and traditional foods will be distributed to family and friends, and gifts will also be exchanged, she said.

“This year, Covid-19 restrictions curtailed many popular and well-loved traditions that usually feature in the lead-up to Divali, but the Hindu faithful have found inventive and engaging ways of keeping alive the spirit of this sacred season,” Weekes said.

“Ramleela, usually staged over the course of ten days, was condensed into one event, with spectators looking on from the safety of their vehicles; while the Divali Nagar, a highly-anticipated exposition of ­Indo-Trinbagonian religion, culture and history, was presented on an ­entirely virtual platform.”

The President extended “warmest wishes for a safe, healthy and peaceful Divali” to the Hindu community and all citizens.

