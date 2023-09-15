Let’s celebrate our diversity

DAYS after her crowning as Miss Grand T&T sparked outrage amid questions of her eligibility, Venezuelan Mileidy Materano, the beauty queen caught up in the firestorm, has broken her silence.
“I cover every criteria necessary by the international body,” Materano, 29, said in response to questions from the Express.
At yesterday’s post Cabinet retreat news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was asked his thoughts on Materano representing this country on a world stage. He responded that there’s a lot he can say but will say nothing.
On Sunday Materano was crowned Miss Grand T&T, becoming the first Venezuelan national chosen to represent T&T at the Miss Grand International pageant in Vietnam on October 25. Her victory was quickly overshadowed by controversy as questions about her eligibility swirled and picked up pace. People took to Facebook to argue that Materano is not a citizen of T&T and therefore does not meet the criteria. In the days following the pageant, Stolen Productions Ltd—the franchise responsible for the Miss Grand T&T—released a statement defending the judges’ decision.
Materano said she expected some to have strong opinions about a Venezuelan national representing T&T at an international pageant but says people must come together as one people and in love. She added that she is more overwhelmed by the voices of support and encouragement which she has received. She said this country’s multiculturalism should unite, not divide.
“I advocate for multicultural unity and I do this because in this world of such division, if we combine our strengths no matter our birth country, we will solve most issues and perhaps begin a way forward to world peace,” said Materano.
“It is so important to me to try to use this platform to unite all. Trinidad is my home. I am happy to have been accepted with open arms and I have fell (sic) in love with the warmth of its people. That is the Trinidad I wish to show to the world, starting in Vietnam.”
Lifelong dream
Materano said she does not want to think that this controversy surrounding her selection as Miss Grand T&T has anything to do with discrimination but more about misunderstanding.
“It is my belief that discrimination is not inherent to us as people (sic), it can be taught and learned through various influences, such as upbringing, social environment and cultural factors. I need Trinidad and Tobago to understand that it is my desire to celebrate our diversity. I will represent this country, my home, with all that I have and with every intention of becoming your ambassador for multicultural unity internationally,” she said.
Being crowned a beauty queen has been a lifelong dream for Materano who is the owner and operator of her own registered business Glamour and Beauty M.M. The Miss Grand T&T is her first ever pageant. She said as a child she always wanted to be on stage, to dance, sing and express her views. The entrepreneur comes from Zulia and from a family of three.
“I left Venezuela more than six years ago due to very unfortunate circumstances and came to Trinidad to seek a better life. Trinidad has become my home and it has helped me to shape my values and realise all my dreams. I have fallen in love with its culture, the warmth of the people and how well I have been embraced. I hope to empower others to do the same and with the same passion and purpose,” she said.
Materano said she appreciates this country to her very core. She said she is representing T&T as someone who knows first-hand the warmth and generosity of the people. She sees T&T as a utopia of diversity and inclusiveness.
“I wish to use this platform to show to the world what we represent,”she said.
In response to those who say her English is not up to par and she is not prepared to represent T&T at an international pageant, Materano said she is ready to work hard and said she is fluent in both Spanish and English.
“I however do not think that any country should be defined by any one language. In fact, in my knowledge of Trinidad’s history, I believe it was actually first discovered by Christopher Columbus, naming the island ‘La Trinity’ for the hills he encountered.”
Materano and two other Venezuelan nationals will be competing at this year’s Miss Grand International; Valentina Martinez will compete for Venezuela and Andrea Zanettin will represent Italy.